Two Hernando County Teens Charged with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries; At Least 26 Recent Vehicle Burglaries

According to authorities, during post Miranda interviews, both Carnesi and Ramirez confessed to their involvement in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries. Both identified themselves in surveillance video and told detectives specific areas they had been targeting.

SPRING HILL, FL – On March, 22, 2023 in the early morning hours, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducting proactive patrols in the area of the 7-Eleven, located at 4710 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, spotted a Nissan Altima in the parking lot. A stolen tag had been attached to the Nissan.

Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, 19 year-old Gino Carnesi, the driver, and 17 year-old Ely Ramirez, passenger. After detaining both occupants, deputies located two loaded handguns; one in Carnesi’s front (pants) pocket, the other under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The handgun located under the seat, a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber, had been reported stolen in February, to authorities in Pinellas County.

District Two detectives responded to the scene. Upon examining items inside the vehicle, detectives recognized various articles of clothing and a “Coach” satchel type bag as items worn and/or used by suspects who recently committed several vehicle burglaries in Hernando County.

Carnesi and Ramirez were both transported to the HCSO District Two office for interviews.

Detectives placed both individuals under arrest, charging them as follows:

Gino Skye Carnesi was charged with 31 counts of Conveyance Burglary/Unarmed, Carrying Concealed Firear, Grand Theft Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana. Ely Justin Ramirez was charged with 31 counts of Conveyance Burglary, Resist Arrest w/o Violence, and Petit Theft.