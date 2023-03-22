Two Hernando County Teens Charged with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries; At Least 26 Recent Vehicle Burglaries – The Published Reporter®
CrimeLocalSociety

Two Hernando County Teens Charged with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries; At Least 26 Recent Vehicle Burglaries

By Jessica Mcfadyen Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, during post Miranda interviews, both Carnesi and Ramirez confessed to their involvement in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries. Both identified themselves in surveillance video and told detectives specific areas they had been targeting.
According to authorities, during post Miranda interviews, both Carnesi and Ramirez confessed to their involvement in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries. Both identified themselves in surveillance video and told detectives specific areas they had been targeting.

SPRING HILL, FL – On March, 22, 2023 in the early morning hours, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducting proactive patrols in the area of the 7-Eleven, located at 4710 Commercial Way in Spring Hill, spotted a Nissan Altima in the parking lot. A stolen tag had been attached to the Nissan.

Deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, 19 year-old Gino Carnesi, the driver, and 17 year-old Ely Ramirez, passenger. After detaining both occupants, deputies located two loaded handguns; one in Carnesi’s front (pants) pocket, the other under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The handgun located under the seat, a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber, had been reported stolen in February, to authorities in Pinellas County.

District Two detectives responded to the scene. Upon examining items inside the vehicle, detectives recognized various articles of clothing and a “Coach” satchel type bag as items worn and/or used by suspects who recently committed several vehicle burglaries in Hernando County.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Carnesi and Ramirez were both transported to the HCSO District Two office for interviews.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

According to authorities, during post Miranda interviews, both Carnesi and Ramirez confessed to their involvement in at least 26 recent vehicle burglaries. Both identified themselves in surveillance video and told detectives specific areas they had been targeting. The pair went on to say they traveled on foot when committing the crimes, targeting small valuable in unlocked vehicles.

Detectives placed both individuals under arrest, charging them as follows:

Gino Skye Carnesi was charged with 31 counts of Conveyance Burglary/Unarmed, Carrying Concealed Firear, Grand Theft Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana. Ely Justin Ramirez was charged with 31 counts of Conveyance Burglary, Resist Arrest w/o Violence, and Petit Theft.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: The Concept of Reparations Will Create More…

Domenick Maglio, PhD.

Op-Ed: Miami Herald Editorial Board Throws Toddler Tantrum…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Chain Flapping to Sunshine…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,326
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®