Op-Ed: Climate Hoaxer Mark Hertsgaard of Climate CCNow – Fearmonger Journalist of Planet & People Annihilation

According to Pew Research, in the U.S., there’s a wide partisan gap about climate change. Concerns about climate change has grown among Democrats, but not among Republicans. This trend is consistent with wide and growing political divides among Americans on a range of beliefs about climate issues. File photo: Luciann Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“The people will believe what the media tells them they believe.” –George Orwell

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Mark Hertsgaard is the co-founder and executive director of the global media collaboration Covering Climate Now (CCNow) and the environment correspondent for The Nation, according to his website.

He has covered climate change since 1989, reporting from 25 countries for boatload of liberal newspapers and left-leaning shows.

My question: Why would a journalist that’s schooled to follow his nose (i.e., if it looks, walks, and smells like a skunk – it’s a skunk) embrace and promote a colossal climate emergency hoax that lacks supporting hard science?

Here are a few answers:

He has an undiagnosed olfactory bulb injury and lost the ability to sniff out a story. He’s not the brightest light on the Christmas tree. His BFFs Bill Gates, Al Gore, and Geta Thunberg influenced him to hop aboard the climate crisis train. The perks include: a lifetime supply of crispy crickets, cockroach milk, and red meat on holidays. John Kerry shared he’s one of the chosen that won’t get frozen in the imminent polar vortex because the extraterrestrials are saving the “special” humans. And Kerry invited Hertsgaard to ride on the spaceship. He sold his soul to Satan. He’s a believer is socialism or communism or Marxism and a fan of the World Economic Forum crazies.

CCNow website excerpts:

CCNow collaborates with journalists and newsrooms to produce more informed and urgent climate stories, to make climate a part of every beat in the newsroom — from politics and weather to business and culture — and to drive a public conversation that creates an engaged public.

The mainstream media mockingbird hoaxers received the same memo from Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that recently merged with the United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organization (WHO) – designers of one of the biggest scams in the history of civilization.

Folks, the planet and the people are not in danger of being boiled or frozen from a catastrophic climate crisis. Read the truth at Heartland Institute HERE.

Let the climate hoaxers please stand up:

Co-founded by the Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation in association with The Guardian and WNYC in 2019, CCNow’s 460-plus partners include some of the biggest names in news, and some of the smallest, because this story needs everyone.

“It’s not so much staying alive, it’s staying human that’s important. What counts is that we don’t betray each other.” –George Orwell

It’s far too late…the corporate press betrayed the public long ago. The time for a funeral service has since passed.

In addition to three of the world’s biggest news agencies — Reuters, Bloomberg, and Agence France Presse — each of which provides content to thousands of other newsrooms, our partners include CBS News, NBC and MSNBC News, Noticias Telemundo, PBS NewsHour, Univision, Al Jazeera; most of the biggest public radio stations in the US; many flagship newspapers and TV networks in the Americas, Europe, and Asia; and dozens of leading magazines and journals, including Nature, Scientific American, Rolling Stone, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, and Mother Jones.

“There is no swifter route to the corruption of thought than through the corruption of language.” –George Orwell

Peruse CCNow’s partners (i.e., more climate hoaxers and betrayers) HERE.

And of course, the woke journalists are gushing over covering Joe Biden’s boondoggle and wrongly named Inflation Reduction Act (IRA):

President Joe Biden’s signature climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, promises to reduce carbon emissions by more than 32% over the next 10 years. The legislation aims to create millions of clean energy jobs and loan millions to fund clean energy projects, with 40% of its funding benefiting disadvantaged communities. Covering the IRA’s roll-out is an opportunity for newsrooms to examine how well these promises are met in practice. Rewatch Covering Climate Now and three leading experts discuss the bill’s roll-out.

Press Briefing: How to Cover the Inflation Reduction Act’s Roll-out – Watch the journalist turncoats HERE.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except the endless present in which the party is always right.” –George Orwell

The following feigned organizations were created to spend the funds from the Inflation Reduction Act and are listed on CCNow’s website among others:

Mayors Innovation Project: The C40 & Climate Mayors Guidebook, “Climate Action and the Inflation Reduction Act: A Guide for Local Government Leaders,” was created to help mayors, city staff, and local leaders understand how to access funding available through the IRA.

I guess the mayors know that if they speak the truth about the climate crisis hoax – the punishment is NO funding from the Inflation Reduction Act for their cities. Albeit, these elected officials have kowtowed to the Deep State regime and the almighty dollar. The tentacles of the D.C. swamp have traveled North to South and East to West in our great land of liberty.

“We the People” have been deceived from sea to shining sea. The torch on the Statue of Liberty has fallen into the sea. And tyrants are trampling our U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

WE ACT for Environmental Justice: Justice40rward, launched by Joe Biden, is an initiative to inform the public about the billions of federal dollars in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, and other appropriations that can be accessed to address environmental injustices in communities.

The U.S. Deep State regime via Biden (and shadow czar Barack Obama) is destroying the economy anti-American legislation by anti-American legislation – day by day.

My questions:

What price will our economy pay for the treasonous Inflation Reduction Act? Inflation, recession, depression – that ushers in socialism and beyond.

Will Hertsgaard and his media mob minions write about our crashing economy when the big and the small banks fail and citizens lose their savings?

When freedom dies will the media muppets be happy living in their 15-minute cities in a tiny apartment pod while waiting on their universal income check? “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy about it,” proclaims self-proclaims dictator Klaus Schwab, a megalomaniac of manipulation.

“On the one hand you have the warm-hearted unthinking Socialist, the typical working-class Socialist, who only wants to abolish poverty and does not always grasp what this implies. On the other hand, you have the intellectual, book-trained Socialist, who understands that it is necessary to throw our present civilization down the sink and is quite willing to do so.” –George Orwell, The Road to Wigan Pier

To the wealthy megalomanic elites on the top of the powerful pyramid, every human is just another expendable cog in the wheel – and that includes Hertsgaard and the other climate hoaxers. Do they know not what they do?

Folks, before I switched from Democrat to Republican, the mind-hive virus convinced me the climate crisis was legitimate – but the blue pill showed me it is a grand falsehood – a hideous hoax on humanity.

“All that was required of them (i.e. the brain-washed masses) was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept longer working hours or shorter rations. And even when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontent led nowhere, because, being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances. The larger evils invariably escaped their notice.” –George Orwell