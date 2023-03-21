Op-Ed: Woke Parents File Lawsuit Against Florida’s Bill Which Protects Trans Minors From Harmful Drugs & Mutilation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Sign for entrance to UF University of Florida in central state health department with student car. Gainesville, April 26, 2018. File photo: Andriy Blokhin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida physicians could lose their medical licenses if they prescribe puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery for minors diagnosed with gender dysphoria, under a Florida Board of Medicine rule that took effect March 16, 2023.

“Attorneys from a coalition of three LGBTQ groups and a public interest law firm have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Florida parents challenging the state’s ban on healthcare interventions for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors,” according to journalist Christopher Kane for the Los Angeles Blade, an LGBTQ news source.

The complaint was filed on March 16, 2023, the same day on which Florida’s ban took effect, by parties represented by Southern Legal Counsel, Inc. in Gainsville, FL, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD), and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), the article reported.

Read the Press Release from Southern Legal Counsel, Inc. HERE.

The following medical associations support unscientific gender ideology, harmful puberty blockers, and mutilation surgeries of healthy breasts, uteruses, penises, and gonads.

The American Academy of Pediatrics

The Endocrine Society

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health

Moreover, attorneys may point to these associations to try to boost the lawsuit. Simone Chriss, director of the Transgender Rights Initiative at Southern Legal Counsel posits “the state’s policy is contradicted by evidence and science” – however he is erroneous in his claims, in my personal and professional opinion.

The following medical associations and organizations defend and protect minors against so-called healthcare that prescribes drugs and chemical or physical castration for minors.

American College of Pediatrics

Florida Board of Health

Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine

Do No Harm: a diverse group of physicians, healthcare professionals, medical students, patients, and policymakers – Miriam Grossman, MD, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist

Partners for Ethical Care

Advocates Protecting Children