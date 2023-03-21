Op-Ed: Miami Herald Editorial Board Throws Toddler Tantrum Over Drag Queens Banned from Performing for Children

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Did the editorial board members of the Miami Herald view the video clips of the drag queens simulating a bloody abortion and sexual acts with each other while children watched from the audience? File photo: Sharaf Maksumov, Shutter Stock, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – It’s quite embarrassing to listen to journalists shout, freak-out, and pout. Albeit, the motley crew at the Miami Herald did just that in a recent editorial. Visit the word tirade on Twitter.

Know what’s a real drag? The ‘free’ state of Florida’s tired old tropes to attack LGBTQ community | Opinion https://t.co/1OV4ZjjkYb — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 16, 2023

The reporters and writers blamed and shamed. Moaned and groaned. Howled and growled.

Someone please pass a box of tissues around the office for their crocodile tears.

Give them a bag of fuzzy blankets, sippy cups, and a plate of warm cookies. Order a few soft pillows from Mike Lindell. Use promocode ‘WHINERS R US’ for a discount.

Attributing duplicitous ulterior motives to Gov. Ron DeSantis, elected officials, and conservative citizens, the commentors rambled on and on.

Why in the world would sensible people take time out of their busy lives just to harass men in dresses. Did we wakeup grumpy one morning with a jarring jolt and decide to take down drag queens? That doesn’t even make sense.

Nobody had to step in – until drag queens turned their attention to entertaining children while wearing thongs, pasties, and lipstick. Next, they tried to sneak into public libraries and schools and portray their trans lifestyle to young children with developing brains that cannot comprehend or understand men pretending to be ridiculous caricatures of women.

And there is no trans gene according to hard science. Lady Gaga is wrong. No human is born in the wrong body.

Not all drag queens want to perform in front of children. Watch a male drag queen that goes by the stage name of Kitty Demure on YouTube: Drag queen says kids should never be allowed at shows. He reveals that “low-level” drag queens “without talent” perform in front of kids just for the money.

Moreover, children don’t belong in bars, strip clubs, or any venue with half-naked men, booze, and profanity. And why would a drag queen allow a child to stuff dollar bills down the front of their garment? Argh.

Here’s what the editorial board had to say about drag show entertainment for minors:

“Like Bryant in 1977, they say they are acting in the name of “Protection of Children” — to name a bill targeting drag shows. It’s under that premise that the DeSantis administration has threatened essentially to shut down drag-show venues that allow minors. The state is going after their liquor licenses.”

My answer: Why can’t radical liberals understand and accept that it’s the job of responsible adults to protect minors from indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization by heterosexuals, homosexuals, bisexuals, and transsexuals – or any person.

“Last year, the target was Wynwood’s famous drag brunch at the restaurant R House. This week, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a complaint against the Hyatt Regency Miami for hosting a Christmas-themed drag show in which the state says minors were present. It’s important to note that kids were required to be accompanied by an adult to attend.”

My answer: Did the editorial board members view the video clips of the drag queens simulating a bloody abortion and sexual acts with each other while children watched from the audience? Do they support this type of sexually explicit acts in front of minors? If not, then caring journalists, whether liberal, conservative, or no political party affiliation, need to denounce adult entertainment for kids.

“In the free state of Florida, parental rights reign unless a parent’s choice doesn’t align with state bureaucrats. Whose job is it anyway to parent children?”

My answer: Parents or guardians do not have the right to expose minor children to obscenities or men/women performing for the purpose of sexual gratification – that’s considered to be sexual abuse. That’s why we have laws to protect kids from all adults and that includes their own

parents. And children are not to be exposed to adult pornography as well.

When children replicate the same sexual behaviors at home, school, or at community events they observed at a drag show – that’s when the child therapists are called for consultation and counseling. And children will reenact what adults do.

As a child therapist with decades of experience, I know what child predatory behaviors look like. And guess who I learned the most from? Inmates in prison while I was employed as an instructor. And these were the men that got caught.

According to the CDC, child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem and an adverse childhood experience (ACE). Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she:

does not fully comprehend

does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or

is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to

Children become confused by men dressed in outlandish costumes with mammoth fake breasts pretending and acting like clown-faced women high on crack. Children cannot give consent and tell parents to be responsible adults and keep them away from scary men in pink wigs, thick makeup, and high-heels – shrieking, squealing, and screeching. That would even pop a few cells in my adult brain.

“Republicans know they cannot ban drag performances outright because — probably to their dismay — drag queens have First Amendment rights to free expression. So, they will look for any loopholes to exploit. Some drag performances include sexual content and suggestive outfits. That has given Florida leaders the perfect opportunity to clutch their pearls and declare these shows attack “the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency,” as the state wrote in its complaint against the Hyatt…”

Oh, so finally, journalists are acknowledging that some drag queen “performances include sexual content and suggestive outfits.” Yes, that’s with kids in the audience. Review the video clips from Libs of TikTok.

Albeit, drag queens have realized that if they want to hang out with kids at public libraries, schools, parades, parks, bingo, and brunch they must trade in the stripper outfits for grandma attire, flat shoes, and softer voices – manipulation tactics. But it’s too late, thank goodness. Legislation is being proposed and bills are being passed to defend and protect the most innocent and helpless citizens in our society.

Again, I ask: What motivates grown males to dress up like females and entertain minors? Oh, I’ve researched and read their answers – and I say hogwash.

It’s been made very clear that drag queens will not leave children alone unless rational and reasonable adults make laws with teeth. And that’s exactly what Team DeSantis is doing.