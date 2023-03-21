Op-Ed: Biden’s Treason Deserves the Firing Squad

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People on December 4, 2013 in Beijing, China. File photo: Salma Bashir Motiwala, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RARTON, FL – There can be no denying that our country is now fully on the road to become a third world country run by a dangerously crazed, manipulated despot who has taken under his control and militarized all our federal law enforcement agencies and is using them to falsely incriminate and lock up his most threatening adversaries. Our current Democrat leadership, from top to bottom is growing roots to remake us into the likes of Haiti and Venezuela in its overt moves to intimidate, defame, discredit and silence by jailing its considered adversaries. We are in deep doo and it’s time those of us who see the light, wake up and make plans to take our country back. But it may be too late.

I’m calling on whatever is left of our Conservative leadership to state, immediately, right now, what they plan to do next year when they completely control Congress and the White House. My humble suggestion is to openly inform the nation that Joe Biden will be investigated and if enough evidence is uncovered, charged with the crime of “Treason,” for his being an agent of China and perhaps others while in office as Senator, Vice President and during his current term as President.

Under U.S. Code 2381 –

TREASON… Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years…”

My choice, personally, is the firing squad.

And there is no question that China is considered an “enemy” of ours in addition to what other nefarious, illegal, un-American actions would be uncovered in an unbiased, professional investigation as to Biden’s dealings with other countries while he served for over 40 years in D.C. including his terms as VP and President. It’s very likely that his family’s criminal activities branched out to other nations as well. That’s what traitors do.

Our elected, conservative leadership has been too mild, meek and cowardly submissive in its reactions to the goals and gains of Progressives in their planned, successful destruction of our nation. Our safety, schools, economy, health, military and future have been wrecked since the first day of Biden’s term. The mob now rules and they will destroy us unless we take a (last) stand. Remember Custer, Pearl Harbor and 9/11. It can and will get worse.

I’ll repeat… Biden should be given notice that he will face federal charges of treason to this country once he leaves office. And he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Let’s see if he has also lost the capability of sweating. If you want to see full scale lunacy, tell this to your Liberal buddies.