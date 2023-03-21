Former Trans Teen Suing Doctors Who Preformed Her Double Mastectomy at Age 13 After “Permanent Irreversible Mutilation”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals carried out a double mastectomy, the removal of the teens breasts. File photo: Tada Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CALIFORNIA – A teenager who formerly considered herself transgender – and who underwent gender affirming surgery but has since de-transitioned – is suing the medical provider responsible for performing a double mastectomy on her when she was only 13 years old.

Layla Jane, 18, began identifying as transgender when she was 11 years old; two years later, Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals carried out the removal of her breasts.

However – no longer identifying as trans – Jane is now suing the hospital system for “intentional fraud and concealment,” as she claims the doctors coerced her into undergoing the surgery after convincing her that it was the only means to address her preexisting mental health issues.

“I don’t think I should’ve been allowed to change my sex before I was legally able to have sex,” Jane said. “I don’t think I’m better off for the experience, and I think transitioning just completely added fuel to the fire that was my preexisting conditions.”

Jane noted that she had a long history of mental health issues – including suicidal thoughts, body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and more – and eventually decided to transition very early in her adolescence.

But according to the attorney representing Jane, Harmeet Dhillon, her doctors failed to make the necessary mental health treatments available to her to address her mental health problems before performing the double mastectomy, nor did they inform her that the majority of teens wishing to transition eventually change their mind.

“Informed consent was missing here,” Dhillon said. “It is impossible for a child to give informed consent, and it is impossible for parents who are not fully informed and with a child that was not properly treated [cannot] also give that consent.”

Jane’s lawsuit claims that doctors told her that she was at an increased risk for killing herself if she did not transition to male, telling her parents that they could either have a “live son” or a “dead daughter.”

Jane Also claims that the transition care she received has caused her “permanent irreversible mutilation,” such as no longer being able breastfeed, the likelihood of not being able to conceive, and endocrine problems.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said that, “Our physicians and multi-disciplinary care teams practice compassionate, evidence-based medicine founded on sound research and best medical practices to provide comprehensive services based on individual needs of each patient, The care decisions always rest with the patient and their parents, and, in every case, we respect the patients’ and their families’ informed decisions about their personal health.”