COPS: Ocala Man Charged With 20 Counts Of Child Pornography; Depicted Toddlers, Young Children Engaged In Sexual Acts With Adults – The Published Reporter®
CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Ocala Man Charged With 20 Counts Of Child Pornography; Depicted Toddlers, Young Children Engaged In Sexual Acts With Adults

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado
Marion County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) Major Crimes Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detectives arrested 23 year-old Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado for 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Friday, March 17, 2023, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) Major Crimes Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detectives arrested 23 year-old Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado for 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to detectives, a series of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicated that more than 100 items of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) were uploaded to an internet account from a single IP address. Detectives obtained subscriber information for the IP address and learned that it was assigned to the address of 8881 SE 79th Avenue Road, in Ocala. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the residence located at that address.

During the execution of the search warrant, Senior Digital Forensic Examiners conducted a forensic analysis on Garcia Rosado’s iPad Pro and identified it as the device that uploaded the CSAM. Forensic Examiners also recovered CSAM from Garcia Rosado’s internet account that depicted toddlers and young children engaged in sexual acts with adults.

During a Post Miranda interview, Garcia Rosado stated he was the only person with access to the iPad. He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held on a $200,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

