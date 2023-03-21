Broward Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting In Pompano Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Deputies responded to 717 N.W. Fifth Ave. and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, just before 6 p.m. on March 18, Pompano Beach District Office deputies were alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter system. Deputies responded to 717 N.W. Fifth Ave. and found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 6:48 p.m.

Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact Homicide Detective Tony Ciaravino at 954-321-4252 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.