VIDEO: Broward Detectives Release Surveillance Video Showing Point Blank Shooting In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for attempted murder. According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, Broward Sheriff’s district deputies responded to a shooting call near the 1400 block of Southwest 30th Avenue in Pompano Beach. On scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the adult male to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. BSO VCU detectives were notified and began their investigation.

Detectives located surveillance video that captured the crime. The video shows the subject wearing light-colored clothing and a white face mask walking in a parking lot. The subject bypasses the victim who was speaking with another adult male. A brief moment later, the subject returns, walks towards the victim shoots him several times at close proximity including when the victim is down on the ground. The subject is then seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject can submit a tip through the SaferWatch App or contact Broward Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Det. Lisa Almanza-Londono at 954-321-4224. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.