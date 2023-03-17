Op-Ed: Pioneer Psychiatrist in Child Gender Dysphoria Treatment Says Medical Industry Harming Kids

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A Canadian psychiatrist and pioneer in child gender dysphoria treatment, came out against the popular model of affirming children’s transgender identities and putting them on puberty blockers. File photo: Katya Rekina, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Folks, the truth about unscientific gender ideology and the ignoring of factual biology continues to be front and center in the news. Yes, 2023 will go down in history as the year of harmful transgender drugs and surgical mutilation exposure.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports that Dr. Susan Bradley, a Canadian psychiatrist and pioneer in child gender dysphoria treatment, came out against the popular model of affirming children’s transgender identities and putting them on puberty blockers.

Bradley started a pediatric gender clinic in 1975 aimed at treating children with gender dysphoria. Now in her early eighties, she expressed regret that the clinic had participated in the administration of puberty blockers for gender dysphoria, which she now believes can cement a child’s sense of confusion out of which they would likely otherwise grow.

“We were wrong,” she said. “They’re not as irreversible as we always thought, and they have longer term effects on kids’ growth and development, including making them sterile and quite a number of things affecting their bone growth.”

Bradley told the DCNF her opinions on puberty blockers evolved over time.

“We thought that it was relatively safe, and endocrinologists said they’re reversible, and that we didn’t have to worry about it. I had this skepticism in the back of my mind all the time that maybe we were actually colluding and not helping them. And I think that’s proven correct in that, once these kids get started at any age on puberty blockers, nearly all of them continue to want to go to cross sex hormones,” Bradley said.

“Blocking the sexual development of children is a highly authoritarian intervention. Children are asexual, and so they can’t understand the impact of impaired sexual functioning,” she said. “We are roughly 10 years into this large-scale experiment and already we have reports on issues with cognitive development, bone mineral density, and fertility. All the up-to-date evidence shows that puberty blockers are neither safe nor reversible,” Bradley asserted.

I’m glad that Bradley humbled herself and admitted to the harm of puberty blockers for the sake of protecting present and future minors from the alleged experimental medical malpractice of drugs and physical castration. But what about the permanent injury to the all the patients she provided so-called gender-affirming care over decades?

Minors, parents, medical professionals, childcare specialists, educators, researchers, authors, and citizens need to continue speaking out for the protection of children from harmful gender ideology.