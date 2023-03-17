Op-Ed: 10-Year-Old Child Identifying as Both Trans and Non-Binary Parrots Parent’s Propaganda at Council Meeting

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The child struggled through the speech that his mother had to have written, and the charade sparked outrage online, reported MRC TV. Image: Twitter Video.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “In a now widely viewed video on Twitter, a 10-year-old “transgender” and “non-binary” child who uses “they/them” pronouns read from a speech (totally not written by his mother) about his rights and desires as a transgender individual. The child struggled through the speech that his mother had to have written, and the charade sparked outrage online,” reports MRC TV.

Meet a 10yo non-binary transgender child using They/Them pronouns.



Guess the diagnosis of the mother. pic.twitter.com/2UZMR7vBqx — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) March 16, 2023

Watch the video clip on MCR TV’s website.

“Hello, my name is Zipp. I am 10 years old. I use they/them pronouns, and I am transgender non-binary,” the child began the speech.

The biological male child continues, “At what point do I go from being someone you protect to someone who is a threat, not based on my heart or any of my actions, but just based on my genitalia, and your ignorant ideas of what you think who I am means?”

The child’s main point was that he wanted to use the bathroom and “change space” that where he feels “safe and at peace.”

My question: Why would a parent drag their child into the political, cultural, and social controversy at a public meeting? That’s not how you cultivate mental health and wellness.

My other question: Are 10-year-old children allowed to speak at public council meetings alongside of adults? That policy needs revisited.

The parent has demonized sensible adults trying to defend, protect, and save children from the transgender identity cult movement. Gender dysphoria is a mental health condition – not a civil rights issue.

“I urge council to allow transgender people access to the bathrooms and change rooms they need because when trans adults thrive, trans kids survive,” the child asserts.

It’s disturbing to see a child programmed by his own parents.

We have to ask: Will the parent(s) demand harmful puberty blockers or castration when the child is older?

The parent(s) that obviously wrote the speech has no concern for the thoughts, feelings, comfort, and rights of female students that do not want to use the bathroom with a biological boy in female clothing or change their attire in front of a bio boy.

This is a very heart-rendering and tragic story to write about. Prayers for the boy named Zipp.

Resources:

A Clinical Guide for Therapists Working with Gender-Questioning Youth Version, 126-page guide, by Gender Exploratory Therapy Association (GETA). “The “transition or die” storyline, in which parents are informed that they must choose between a “live trans daughter or a dead son” or “live trans son or dead daughter,” is not only factually inaccurate but also ethically questionable.”

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”