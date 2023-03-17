Hunter Biden Sues Computer Repairman Who Outed Laptop, Citing “Invasion of Privacy” 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit in a Delaware district court on Friday against computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, accusing him of six counts of invasion of privacy and claiming that he distributed his personal data without his permission. Photo credit: Fox News.

DELAWARE – Hunter Biden, the beleaguered son of President Joe Biden, has filed a lawsuit against the owner of the computer repair shop in Delaware, claiming that its owner – John Paul Mac Isaac – violated his privacy by disseminating the contents of his infamous “laptop from hell” to authorities and members of the media.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in Isaac’s computer repair shop in 2019 and was eventually turned over to the FBI; subsequent reports by multiple legacy media groups dismissed the contents of the laptop – including emails, text messages, photos and financial records documenting illicit behavior and potentially illegal business dealings with foreign entities – as “Russian disinformation.”

However, the laptop and its contents were later verified by both The New York Times and Washington Post – two outlets who had initially derided it as “fake” – as being completely legitimate.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has just filed a countersuit against the laptop repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, alleging privacy violations, as more details emerge over China link. Your reaction. pic.twitter.com/SDYa3nXFHd — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 17, 2023 "The notion of me contributing or working with a foreign power to interfere with a national election… that's being labeled a traitor, and I can't have that," said John Paul Mac Isaac, the repairman who exposed Hunter Biden’s laptop, of his defamation lawsuit. #NationalReport pic.twitter.com/kaEXD4MxFF — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 9, 2022

Recently, Hunter Biden finally admitted in legal documents that the laptop is, in fact, his, after years of giving non-answers.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” he said during a CBS interview. “It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was then – that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

Not forgetting isaac’s role in outing his reported dirty laundry, Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit in a Delaware district court on Friday against the computer repairman, accusing him of six counts of invasion of privacy and claiming that he distributed his personal data without his permission.

Previously, Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, contacted the U.S. Department of Justice and the Delaware attorney general, insisting that they conduct investigations into Issac, in addition to Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, both of whom played a role in the dissemination of the information on the laptop.

In addition, attorneys representing Biden have also sent cease and desist orders to members of the media who have gotten their hands on the contents of the laptop and released them publicly.