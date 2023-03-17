VIDEO: Chaotic Lauderdale Lakes Robbery Caught On Camera; FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office Investigating; Subjects Wanted, Cash Reward – The Published Reporter®
VIDEO: Chaotic Lauderdale Lakes Robbery Caught On Camera; FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office Investigating; Subjects Wanted, Cash Reward

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives released surveillance video of three male subjects involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes on March 10. According to authorities, the cameras captured the first subject entering the store just before 4:47 p.m. that Friday. He was wearing a blue, white and black jacket with black pants. Initially, that subject pretended to be interested in buying jewelry. A few moments later, the other two subjects entered the store and that is when the first subject produced a handgun. 

The video shows the subject pointing the handgun toward the employees of the store. All three subjects rushed behind the counter and forced the employees to open the cash register. Another angle of the cameras captured the moment one of the subjects smashed one of the display cases and began stealing the items inside. After committing their crime, the three subjects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry in a blue four-door KIA with Florida tag QFPL03.

The second subject was wearing a gray hoodie with light blue jeans. The third subject was wearing a green Adidas jacket with black pants. All three were wearing masks. Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be working jointly in this investigation.  

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the subjects can submit a tip through the SaferWatch App or contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Remember, tipsters can remain anonymous. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

