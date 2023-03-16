Op-Ed: No Climate Crisis – Heartland Institute Provides ‘Climate at a Glance’ Book to Thousands of Teachers Across America

In 2022, The Heartland Institute’s book, Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students: Facts on 30 Prominent Climate Topics, was mailed to schools at no cost across the United States, giving more than 8,000 middle- and high-school science teachers the latest data and research on the climate. File photo: Lightspring, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“The goal of this book is to present facts that are normally ignored or outright distorted by pundits and the mainstream media … People reading these facts for the first time are likely to be shocked to discover that what they’ve been told was true, simply isn’t.” –Anthony Watts, Heartland Institute Senior Fellow

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In 2023, Florida was the place for the 15th International Conference on Climate by The Heartland Institute: ‘The True Crisis: Climate Change or Climate Policy?’ CLICK HERE to watch every conference presentation.

Read a free 80-page PDF book version download HERE.

The book covers 30 climate topics often discussed in science classes, as well as among the general public and media, and provides the data to show the earth is not experiencing a climate crisis.

The book is designed to be easily utilized by teachers to integrate into their lesson plans with its breakdown into five sections:

The Atmosphere and Land, The Sea and Ice, Temperatures and Extreme Weather, Humans and Animals, and Scientific and Policy Controversies.

Facts

Coral Reefs, p. 24: Corals thrive in warm water, not cold water, and recent warming has allowed corals to expand their range. The primary causes of coral bleaching are not “global warming,” but sediment and agricultural chemical run offs.

Ocean Acidification, p. 32: Ocean water is not overly acidic with the pH of surface ocean waters falling by merely 0.1 pH units since 1850 and is still well above the neutral pH number of 7.

Sea-Level Rise, p. 36: Global sea levels have risen more than 400 feet since the beginning of the current interglacial period, as it does between ice ages. NASA satellite instruments, with readings dating back to 1993, show global sea levels rising at a pace of just 1.2 inches per decade with no sign that pace is accelerating.

Hurricanes, p. 41: The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has found no increase in the frequency or severity of hurricanes despite modest warming.

U.S. Heat Waves, p. 49: The all-time high temperature records set in most states occurred in the first half of the 20th century. The heat waves of recent decades have been far less severe and frequent than they were in the 1930s.

Polar Bears, p. 69: Polar bear populations have increased dramatically in recent decades despite claims to the contrary made in the media and among climate activists. Polar bears have thrived in much warmer climates than we are experiencing today.

Heartland has organized 15 International Conferences on Climate Change and published the 3,000-page Climate Change Reconsidered series of volumes by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change.

What can parents do?

Request a copy of the curriculum on science at your child’s public or private school. Converse with the science teachers.

Request the teacher’s daily lesson plans on science coursework at the beginning of the school week.

Request a list of books on climate change and environment in the school library.

Discuss the climate crisis hoax with school board members and provide factual research information from expert climatologists.

Contact your state’s Dept. of Education for information on science curriculum.

Communicate with your children on what they are learning about carbon emissions, global warming, client change, the weather, and the environment.

Teach your children the facts about the climate crisis hoax perpetrated by the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and the World Health Organization.