Chicago Professor Claims Images of Clean, Organized Homes “Racist and Sexist” – May Have Negative Impact On Those Who Don’t Measure Up – The Published Reporter®
FinanceSocietyU.S. News

Chicago Professor Claims Images of Clean, Organized Homes “Racist and Sexist” – May Have Negative Impact On Those Who Don’t Measure Up

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Clean, Organized Home
The professor claimed that the influx of videos depicting neat and clean households came to a head during the pandemic and have become a new “modern day status symbol” for being an “ideal wife, mother, or woman” that may have a negative impact upon those do not measure up.  File photo: Alliance Images, Shutter Stock, licensed.

CHICAGO, IL – Responding to a recent trend on video sharing app TikTok depicting individuals showing off clean and well-organized homes – particularly their pantries – a Chicago professor is insisting that those concepts, as opposed to being beneficial and desirable, are actually based on social structures that are “classist, racist, and sexist.” 

Associate Professor of Marketing at Loyola University, Jenna Drenten, said that she conducted research after noticing a plethora of social media videos featuring homeowners – mainly White women – showing off their spotless, well-stocked, methodically organized and clutter-free kitchens, supply cabinets, and more. 

However, instead of lauding these individuals for their meticulous upkeep of their homes, Drenten instead said that the concepts of cleanliness and organization are tied with one’s status in society, and that being messy or unorganized can lead to false assumptions that someone is irresponsible or not respectable. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The purported negative connotations that are associated with slovenly behavior – as well as the positive impressions generated by being neat and clean – are rooted in “classist, racist and sexist social structures,” Drenten claimed. 

“Cleanliness has historically been used as a cultural gatekeeping mechanism to reinforce status distinctions based on a vague understanding of ‘niceness’: nice people, with nice yards, in nice houses, make for nice neighborhoods,” she said. “What lies beneath the surface of this anti-messiness, pro-niceness stance is a history of classist, racist and sexist social structures.” 

Drenten claimed that the influx of these viral videos depicting neat and clean households came to a head during the pandemic and have become a new “modern day status symbol” for being an “ideal wife, mother, or woman” that may have a negative impact upon those do not measure up. 

“Perhaps it’s not surprising that pantry porn found its foothold during the COVID-19 pandemic, when shortages in the supply chain surged,” she said. “Keeping stuff on hand became a symbol of resilience for those with the money and space to do so.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

New Jersey Man Identified, Arrested Following Online Threat…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: What? Woke Florida League of Mayors Attending…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,410
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®