Op-Ed: Sea Levels Rising? Kerry and Obama’s Mansions on East Shore, Gates’ Mansion on West Shore; What’s Up with That?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Bill Gates $43 million beachfront mansion located north of San Diego in Del Mar, California. Image credit: Pat Tang – Real Estate / YouTube.

“Whoever controls the language controls the Masses.” –Jeff Ostrowski

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What fool would build a bazillion dollar mansion on the coast if he really believed the seas are going to engulf the shore due to an impending titanic climate disaster?

From Bill Gates to climate envoy John Kerry, climate activists have sounded the alarm about how melting ice will soon raise the ocean to levels that swallow the world’s beaches, points out the Washington Examiner in a 2021 article.

But some of the country’s most vocal climate change activists have invested heavily in luxury oceanfront property along beaches they’ve claimed will be underwater one day due to rising sea levels.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



What’s up with that? HYPOCRITES R US.

Why do wealthy weasels think the average person is clueless, ignorant, or stupid? Hmmm. Dimwitted Democrats swear by the climate crisis, but they’ve been duped by megalomaniacs with an agenda of atrocity called the Great Reset via the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Let’s take a look at Bill Gates $43 million beachfront mansion on YouTube.

Gaze upon the ocean waves in Gates’ backyard. Any intelligent individual with valid and reliable research that established the sea levels rapidly rising wouldn’t put his family in harm’s way.

“There will be places near the ocean [that] the sea-level rise will completely wipe out,” Gates told the Miami Herald two years ago. “You know, like Miami won’t look anything like it does today. Those beaches will be all gone.”

Really, baleful Bill? Show us the science – the hard science.

Kooky Kerry spent $11.75 million in 2017 for an estate on the beach in Martha’s Vineyard. The property includes more than 18 acres of land with his mansion overlooking the Vineyard Sound.

Speaking in Indonesia in 2014, climate Czar Kerry warned Asian nations that they could see their countries destroyed by rising sea levels that could put entire cities underwater.

What a foul fearmonger. LIARS R US.

Former President Barack Obama and his family have completed the purchase of a $11.75 million waterfront home situated on nearly 30 acres on Martha’s Vineyard – an affluent island located south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

“Climate change, and especially rising seas, is a threat to our homeland security, our economic infrastructure, the safety and health of the American people,” Barack Obama said in a 2015 speech.

Does odious Obama assume a lifeboat will save him from an impending Tsunami? Maybe he has a helicopter stashed in the garage?

King of climate doom, Al Gore invested $9 million into an ocean view property in Montecito, California, in 2009.

Let’s take a stroll to the past failed predictions of former Vice President Gore. He said there was a 75 percent chance the entire north polar ice cap would likely be gone by 2016. Didn’t happen.

He recently made headlines after he claimed global warming was “boiling the oceans,” and has a history of making climate-related proclamations later proven to be false, according to FOX News.

Blah. Blah. Blah. The only thing boiling is his brain cells as he’s prone to unhinged rants about global annihilation.

During remarks made at the 2023 World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, Gore warned that continued carbon emissions into the atmosphere would destroy the planet and lead to widespread calamities.

Clearly, Gore has went down the psyche rabbit hole of no return.

Add climate alarmist Leonardo DiCaprio and his beachfront Malibu home to the list of charlatans.

“The religion of global warming preaches doom and punishment, even as its own high priests hedge their bets. Meanwhile, its fearful, furious dogmas make a cooperative response to climate change all but impossible,” said Josef Joffe in an article for the Hoover Institute titled, “The Cult of Climatism.”

CLIMATE CULTISTS R US.

A 2019 report by Drs. Craig Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, released by The Heartland Institute, shows the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other government and nongovernment organizations are wrong to claim sea levels are increasing at an unusually rapid rate due to anthropogenic climate change.

The scientists analyzed peer-reviewed literature examining long-term data from tidal gauges and other sources and found the amount of sea level increase the Earth has experienced over the past century is not unusual historically, nor has the rate of rise increased significantly over the past few decades, as noted in the article.

A 2017 report by geophysicist Dennis Hedke, analyzed data collected from ten coastal cities with relatively long and reliable sea-level records, including Ceuta, Spain; Honolulu, Hawaii; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Sitka, Alaska; Port Isabel, Texas; St. Petersburg, Florida; Fernandina Beach, Florida; Mumbai/Bombay, India; Sydney, Australia; and Slipshavn, Denmark. Hedke found there was no correlation between changes in sea levels at these locations and rising carbon dioxide levels.

Carbon emissions and change in sea levels found to be null and void. No connection.

Of course, Gates, Kerry, Obama, and Gore ignore expert scientists. They must proselytize the great climate lie for their loony leader Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF and self-proclaimed dictator of a Utopian future. Albeit, WEF has jumped into bed with the United Nations and the World Health Organization – the trio of terror for all of humanity. There is no climate crisis.

Albeit, the mainstream media mockingbirds continue to parrot the false narratives of climate change and catastrophic sea levels that will supposedly drown coastal cities.

For example, type the words ‘rising sea levels in Florida’ and you’ll find the Guardian, New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, AP, CNN, USA Today, and others publishing junk science from the talking heads of the climate czars.

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” –Jim Morrison

Newspapers in the state of Florida spread the same hokum. According to an editorial in Northwest Florida Daily the newspapers under Gannett “are proud to join an editorial alliance that includes the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and the Miami Herald. The Invading Sea project is meant to “raise awareness, amplify the voice” of our region and “create a call to action that can’t be ignored” as the residents face the reality of rising sea levels.

Bunkum.

The following fearmongering story about Florida comes from The Week:

“A task force of experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA forecast that coastal flooding in Florida will increase rapidly over the next 30 years. By 2050, the sea level is predicted to rise by up to 18 inches,” the article surmises.

“Cities like Port Canaveral, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater might see levels rise by up to a foot over the next two decades. Dr. Harold Wanless, a geologist and professor at the University of Miami, told CBS News that his research indicates that 60 percent of Miami-Dade county will be submerged by 2060.”

Really – show us the hard science, data, and facts. And why would anyone trust news that comes out of NASA?

Being proactive and cognizant of the how the oceans, weather patterns, hurricanes, and storms affect the coastland is smart, but spewing codswallop about obliteration makes one wonder about the perverse purpose of the pundits in power.

The people that don’t follow the false religion of the climate cult movement are called “climate-change deniers” by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Greta Thunberg and her minions – mere puppet pawns to the global elitists aforementioned.

For AEIdeas, Mark Perry writes about the climate change cult and10 warning signs. “Have you thought to yourself that the Climate Change movement seems more and more like a religious movement? I have, so I researched how to identify a religious cult.”

In these tumultuous political times of mega lies flowing from the radical Democrats in D.C., citizens must question everything. And that includes the climate crisis and rapidly rising sea levels.

“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.” –George Orwell