Illegal Immigrant Accused of Murder in Mexico Deported from U.S. for Second Time; Was Hiding Out In Texas

Gregorio Gutierrez-Galvan, 64, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and subsequently delivered to Mexican police officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo on Friday, according to ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. Image credit: Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston.

LAREDO, TX – A Mexican national wanted for allegedly committing murder in his home country was discovered illegally in the United States last week while hiding in Texas, at which point he was deported for the second time, according to Border Patrol officials.

Gregorio Gutierrez-Galvan, 64, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and subsequently delivered to Mexican police officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo on Friday, according to ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez.

“This individual illegally entered the United States twice in an attempt to evade prosecution in Mexico for homicide,” he said. “He has been repatriated to Mexico where he will face justice for his alleged crimes.”

Currently, the details of the murder that Gutierrez-Galvan purportedly carried out are unknown.

Gutierrez-Galvan Was originally arrested by ICE agents in February 2018 after ERO San Antonio received tips that he had illegally entered the U.S. He was then deported back to Mexico, but on some unknown future date he re-entered the country and began hiding out in Killeen, Texas, reports say.

ICE was once again informed of his illegal presence in the country and placed him under arrest once again in September 2022, and has been holding him in custody ever since.

In February 2023, he was convicted in Texas of illegally re-entering The United States and was scheduled for deportation; Officials were then contacted by Mexican authorities, who informed them of Gutierrez-Galvan’s status as a fugitive from justice and arranged his delivery into their custody.

46,396 illegal immigrants with extensive criminal histories were arrested but ICE ERO in the fiscal year 2022; in that number, over 20,000 had been convicted of assault, 5,500 had weapons charges, 1,500 were convicted murderers and 1,100 had been found guilty of kidnapping.