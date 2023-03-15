Fired Biden Official Sam Brinton Accused of Stealing More Women’s Luggage from Airports

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Asya Khamsin, a Tanzanian fashion designer, saw a picture of Sam Brinton, a former Biden official, in her custom made outfits that she lost in 2018 when her luggage was lost. Image: Twitter / The Telegraph / Asya Khamsin.

HOUSTON, TX – Sam Brinton, the “gender-fluid” and “non-binary” nuclear waste expert for the Biden Administration who was fired from his job after he was alleged to have carried out a series of thefts of pricey woman’s luggage from different airports – for which he is facing felony charges – is being accused of the same crime yet again.

Tanzanian fashion Asya Idarous Khamsin, who currently resides in Houston, Texas, claims that the disgraced former deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy had likely stolen her luggage containing several one-of-a-kind articles of clothing that she had created from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2018.

Khamsin said that she had seen numerous news reports about Brinton having been charged with stealing multiple pieces of women’s luggage throughout the country – and being pictured in public allegedly wearing the ladies’ garments from the pilfered baggage – and noticed that several of the outfits he was photographed in appeared to be hers, unbelievably.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

The action designer made the accusations while being interviewed on Monday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Oh, my God. I was shocked,” she said. “For more than 40 years, I work hard on my work. It’s very paining [sic].”

Khamsin said that she had originally filed a police report about her missing luggage at DCA, but that it initially went nowhere. However, upon hearing about charges filed against Brinton in December of 2022, she said she filed an additional police report in Houston, which is currently being investigated by authorities.

“In January, somebody called me and introduced himself. And he told me he’s working on my issue. But still today, I [have] nothing,” she said. “I was asking myself how this person got my custom-made designs because it’s one-of-a-kind and wear[sic] them without fear and display in public.”

Khamsin is asking for the due process she said is owned to her after the pain and suffering she has endured at the hands of Brinton’s alleged actions.

“What I need is justice now,” she said. “And I believe there is justice.”

Brinton was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase – which, including its contents, was worth $2,325 – from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in September 2022. He was again accused of allegedly stealing luggage in December 2022 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, with this one’s value estimated to be $3,670, including $1,700 in jewelry.

If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with the Minneapolis incident, and five to ten years and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with the Las Vegas incident.