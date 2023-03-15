COPS: Ormond Beach Man Charged With 23 Counts of Possessing Child Pornography; Girls Estimated To Range From 4-12 Years Old

According to authorities, Raymond L. Brown, 61 was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for 23 counts of possessing sexual performance by a child. He remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $460,000 bail pending a first court appearance.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – An Ormond Beach man was arrested on 23 charges of possessing child pornography after a tip led sheriff’s detectives to locate several sexually explicit photos on his computer.

His arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material that have been shared online.

The tip led to detectives executing a search warrant at Brown’s home, 1701 Valencia Ave., Ormond Beach.

Detectives seized cell phones, laptop computers and a camera for forensic examination. During their investigation, they located multiple color photos of sexual exploitation of girls estimated to range from 4-12 years old.

The investigation indicates Brown uploaded files containing suspected child pornography.

Due to the nature of the materials found, the Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of this case and is asking anyone who may have more information to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.