Op-Ed: Adios Hyatt Regency Miami License – NO ‘Sexually Explicit’ Drag Shows with Children in Florida

DeSantis’ administration is revoking the Hyatt Regency Miami’s alcohol license for hosting a “sexually explicit show with children present,” according to governor’s office Tuesday, as reported in Florida’s Voice. Image credit: DeSantis Media Center.

MIAMI, FL – Gov. Ron DeSantis means what he says about venues in Florida that allow children in the audience while men (aka drag queens) twerk in skimpy attire and lipstick.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” performed Dec. 27, 2022, at the James L. Knight Center, which is reportedly connected to the Hyatt Regency Miami will find their license on the chopping block.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is revoking the Hyatt Regency Miami’s alcohol license for hosting a “sexually explicit show with children present,” according to governor’s office Tuesday, as reported in Florida’s Voice.

The article noted, the administrative complaint said minors younger than 16 years of age were at the show where “performers appeared on stage wearing sexually suggestive clothing and prosthetic female genitalia.”

The drag queen holiday show allowed minors if they were accompanied by an adult.

Now, that was the wrong decision. Here comes the deserving consequence. Ouch.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Appears the customers will be sipping seltzer water or soda pop for a while. Bartender, mix me a lemonade.

“Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law. Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida,” said Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis.

Watch a brief video clip of the Drag Queen Show Christmas on YouTube.

The complaint alleged the drag queen performers engaged in “acts of simulated sexual activity, and lewd, vulgar, and indecent displays” that included:

Performers forcibly penetrating or rubbing exposed prosthetic female breasts against faces of audience members

Intentionally exposing performers’ prosthetic female breasts and genitalia to the audience

Intentionally exposing performers’ buttocks to the audience

Simulating masturbation through performers’ digitally penetrating prosthetic female genital

Graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion

Yō. Team DeSantis is defending and protecting children.

Just as Jim Croce sang:

Yeah, you don’t tug on Superman’s cape

You don’t spit into the wind

You don’t pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger

And you don’t mess around with Slim