Biden to Take Executive Action to Make it More Difficult to Purchase Firearms

US President Joe Biden speaks on the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. File photo: Chris Kleponis, Consolidated News Photos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden is anticipated to announce a new executive order on Tuesday that will introduce more thorough background checks for the purchasing of firearms by expanding upon the statutory definition of what a firearms dealer is, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to sign the order after meeting with Monterey Park, California Family members who were impacted by a January mass shooting that killed 11 and injured nine more.

According to a White House spokesperson, Biden’s executive order will bring the country “as close to universal background checks as possible” without the passing of an actual law, prompting criticism from some members of the GOP who feel that Biden is overstepping his bounds as far as the protections afforded by the 2nd amendment are concerned.

Biden’s executive order will also compel U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to prevent former federally licensed firearm dealers who have had their licenses revoked or surrendered from continuing to sell guns. It will also introduce programs aimed at raising public awareness about gun safety, as well as expanding the use of “red flag” laws and laws governing the safe storage of firearms.

Biden is directing his cabinet to encourage the “effective use” of those orders, by partnering with law enforcement, health care providers, educators and other community leaders. Biden is also directing members of his cabinet to expand existing federal campaigns and efforts to promote safe storage of firearms.

The Biden administration claim that the new executive order will hold the gun industry accountable by releasing more information to the public – including ATF records – about licensed firearm dealers who are not adhering with the law.

And finally, Biden’s order will also mandate the Department of Defense to develop protocols to increase the effectiveness of law enforcement’s ability to catch shooters by improving reporting of ballistics data.

Earlier in March, Biden noted in a speech that he intends to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines “come hell or high water.”