Op-Ed: The Zoo on ‘The View’ Went Moo Over Kids Banned from Drag Shows

Political strategist and commentator Ana Navarro joined The View as co-host for Season 26. Image credit: The View, ABC and YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – A recent story by Daily Caller revealed the misplaced emotions of the livid ladies of looniness. The ‘View’ co-hosts recently raged about banning kids from drag shows and conservatives’ opposition to the transgender ideology.

So, I grabbed an antacid in order to watch the video clip without severe heartburn scorching my digestive system. Writing a column without coming face-to-face, so to speak, with the adversary won’t work.

Co-host Ana Navarro McNuttypants ranted, “And listen, if you are against your children to a drag show, don’t take your children to a drag show. No five-year-old can drive themselves and the number one cause of death in children is firearms. So if you are concerned about your children and their security, pass some common sense gun reform and leave the drag queens the hell alone!”

Arrogant Ana jumped on that high horse and rode it all the way to loutish la-la-land.

What is up with these Hollyweird wackos? If they believe that it’s appropriate to expose children to drag queen (aka men pretending to be women) entertainment – then the woke virus has truly eaten their frontal lobe brain cells. That’s the area where reasoning skills are housed.

I wonder if the zoo crew signed a contract with a hosting clause that states, “You must disagree with every word, phrase, belief, idea, viewpoint, opinion that is spoken by a conservative, a Democrat, a Christian, or a person with intelligence, common sense, and critical thinking skills. You must appear outraged over issues because it’s good for ratings. If not, you will be terminated ASAP and your career will be over – because no other network would want your diva drama and moronic mayhem.”

In 2022, McNuttypants Navarro condemned Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suing a Miami bar called R House for hosting a drag show in front of minors. The video exposes a man (aka drag queen) in a thong, giant fake breasts and pasties. And he is hold the hand of a young child.

“Listen, do I think a 5-year-old should be at a drag show? No, but you know what?” Navarro said.

Oh, so Navarro wouldn’t take a 5-year-old or younger to an adult entertainment venue, but she has to keep up the pretense due to her ‘employment clause.’

“If you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid wearing a mask to school, if you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid learning about slavery and learning the true history of this country, then why in the hell can’t you be about parental choice on whether you take your kid to a drag show or not?” she argued.

My answer: Parental rights do not apply when exposing your child to grooming and sexualization from a child predator.

Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she:

does not fully comprehend

does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or

is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to

“It’s about a loss of power. We’ve never had Caitlyn Jenner as president, we’ve never had a transgender person as president. We’ve had a black president, but there was white-lash. It’s fear of a loss of white power,” Co-host Sunny Hostin said.

Oh, not-so-Sunny sang the White whiny song. Blah. Blah. Blah. She’s a mere mockingbird that regurgitates the daily memo. Remember, her frontal lobe is null and void.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made an asinine comment that the majority of the country does not fear drag queens or transgender people.

So gobsmacked Griffin thinks protectors of kids are terrified of men in wigs, high-heels, and lipstick – yes, we are concerned for the mental, sexual, social, cultural, and physical health of children. And responsible adults protect kids from predators.

Woke parents are unintentionally sending a message to children that drag queens (men in funny women’s attire) are safe.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued that drag queens have never killed anybody and that something should instead be done about guns.

Well, Whoopi cushion needs to stop throwing cold water on a fire hoping it will burn. Her annoying gun rhetoric gets tiresome. Does she ever listen to herself as she blabs?

Apparently, the zoo crew hasn’t watched the Libs of TikTok videos of drag queens simulating sexually explicit acts with children in the audience. Or maybe they have.