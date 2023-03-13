MASS ENTRY: Over 1,000 Migrants Stampede Over Border Bridge from Mexico into U.S. After Rumors of Fast-Tracked Asylum

JUÁREZ, MX – A new and shocking video depicts hundreds and hundreds of migrants illegally entering the United States by stampeding over a bridge at the southern border from Mexico on Sunday, showing the immigration crisis plaguing the country is far from being resolved anytime soon.

The footage shows at least 1,000 Venezuelans flooding over the bridge at approximately 1:30 p.m. and overwhelming border personnel while screaming, climbing over barriers, and jumping for joy while holding signs scrawled with phrases such as “Feliz Viaje,” or “Happy Journey.”

Those crossing the bridge along the way often stopped and actively encouraged others to join them, quickly causing the size of the crowd to swell to unmanageable proportions.

According to reports, the frenzied rush over the border was fueled by rumors that access to the United States was going to be allowing individuals into the country to apply for fast-tracked asylum; rumors, however, that proved to be completely false.

At least a thousand illegals just tried to rush a port of entry in El Paso, Texas, and cross into the United States.



Coming to a neighborhood near you. pic.twitter.com/28H7JrDjwv — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) March 12, 2023

Upon crossing the bridge, the crowd’s progress was impeded by sealed gates, with the migrants then attempting to breach said gates while demanding to be let through; at this time, many of the migrants were standing on vehicles that were trapped on the bridge at the time due to the road closure.

Some of the migrants were able to get through the barbed wire covered gate, while others begged border personnel to let them through, with their pleas falling upon deaf ears.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the bridge in question has experienced similar issues in the past, prompting the agency on Sunday to implement “port hardening measures” due to “a potential threat to make a mass entry.”

In addition to the sealed gate, Border Patrol agents in riot gear also served as a line of defense while keeping the migrants from illegally entering even further into the United States; some migrants interviewed by local media claimed that officers used pepper spray to ward them off.

After a standoff that lasts several hours, the migrants eventually gave up at approximately 5:30 p.m. and headed back into Mexico, and the bridge was reopened to traffic once again, officials say.