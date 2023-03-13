Deltona Motorcyclist Flees Traffic Stop, Fatally Crashes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Deputies performed CPR on Beauregard until Deltona Fire Rescue arrived and continued lifesaving efforts. However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A 21-year-old Deltona motorcyclist was killed Sunday night after he fled from an attempted traffic stop and later crashed into another vehicle.

According to authorities, just after 7 p.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop after observing the motorcyclist, Elijah Beauregard, fail to stop his red Suzuki at a stop sign at Renton Street and Providence Boulevard.

Instead, the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Providence. The deputy deactivated his emergency equipment and drove at normal speeds in the same direction.

The deputy observed Beauregard turn north on Saxon Boulevard from Providence, but lost sight of him due to the motorcyclist’s high rate of speed.

Moments later, the deputy saw that the Suzuki was involved in a crash with a passenger car at the intersection of Saxon and Lydia Drive, where Beauregard was found unconscious in the roadway.

A full traffic crash investigation is active.