Reckless Driver Arrested After Fleeing From Miami Officers

Chenel Chevalier, 21 of Hollywood, (left) was charged with fleeing eluding police officer, resisting officer without violence and reckless driving. Chelsy Gamez, 19, of Miami, (center) was charged with resisting officer without violence. Timothy Washington, 42, of North Miami, (right) was charged with accessory after the fact/attempt.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) arrested three individuals for fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and demonstrating a willful disregard to public safety.

According to authorities, as part of the Intersection Takeover Detail, the MDPD, Homeland Security Bureau, gathered intelligence of the possibility of vehicles gathering to takeover an intersection. In collaboration with its Priority Response Team (PRT), Robbery Intervention Detail (RID), North Operations Division, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a proactive saturation detail was initiated. MDPD Aviation Units observed several vehicles gathering in a shopping center parking lot, located at SW 8 Street & SW 137 Avenue. A black charger with white stripping was observed driving in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed.

A black charger with white stripping was observed driving in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed.

Aviation Units notified officers in the nearby area and provided them with the vehicle description. Responding officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the black charger fled from the officers at a high rate of speed. The Aviation Units continued to follow the vehicle as it continued to drive at a high rate of speed through Miami-Dade and Broward County. RID detectives located the vehicle in the northwest area of Miami-Dade County. The driver, Chenel Chevalier, and passenger, Chelsy Gamez, fled from the vehicle on foot and jumped into an awaiting vehicle driven by Timothy Washington. RID detectives were able to take all three subjects into custody.

Investigators identified the vehicle to be the same vehicle that was seen last week on social media driving recklessly in circles around responding marked MDPD police vehicles at the intersection of NW 183 Street and NW 57 Avenue. The initiative yielded five arrests, one Civil Citation for Possession of Marijuana, one firearm, and four vehicles impounded.

Chenel Chevalier, 21 of Hollywood, was charged with fleeing eluding police officer, resisting officer without violence and reckless driving. Chelsy Gamez, 19, of Miami, was charged with resisting officer without violence. Timothy Washington, 42, of North Miami, was charged with accessory after the fact/attempt.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
