Op-Ed: Mayor of Miami May Throw Sunhat Into 2024 Presidential Election – Delusional or Deceptive Francis Suarez

File photo: Felix Mizioznikov, Shutter Stock, licensed.
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Only on planet bizzarro, would a Republican mayor actually believe he could rival our 45th President Donald Trump and his faithful followers to become #47 in the White House.

What is Mayor Suarez think‘in?

Furthermore, a sign in sky is aligning with the recent book tour by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a run as liberty leader of the USA.

An article from CNBC tells the tawdry tale.

“Suarez told reporters on Friday that he is still contemplating a run for president. Since late last year, Suarez has been privately laying the groundwork for a possible run for the White House. He’s recently met with the likes of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, these people explained.”

And any friend of Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, is no friend of freedom-loving citizens.

Fink is the billionaire CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $8 trillion under management. And Fink is a big booster of creepy Joe Biden and the Deep State.

Fink and BlackRock have become the faces of the Republican anti-ESG movement. At least half a dozen conservative groups are targeting Wall Street asset management firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street over their environmental, social and governance investing platforms.

The roots of ESG socialist program are grounded in the regime of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Find Fink, a board member, on the WEF website here.

Is Suarez BFFs with Klaus Schwab, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the army of minions that desire a totalitarian global governance? Or is the mayor just hungry for political power?

Do I smell a skunk or a RINO?

Suarez won his first term as mayor in 2017 with 86 percent of the vote and was reelected in 2021 with 78 percent of the vote. 

CNBC noted that both Suarez and DeSantis are subject to term limits and cannot run for reelection. Suarez’s term ends in 2025, while DeSantis’ official last day as governor is in 2027. Florida state law disallows governors to run for reelection after consecutively winning two four-year terms. Miami mayors can only be in charge for two four-year terms.

Folks, as usual, do your own research, converse with others, use your critical thinking skills, and arrive at your own conclusions.

I will email a few questions to Mayor Suarez and publish his answers in my next column – if he responds.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

