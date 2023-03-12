Op-Ed: Florida’s Classy, Sassy Rep. Salazar is Fighting Evils of Socialism & Communism – She Speaks Truth

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Florida and the U.S. are blessed to have Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, U.S. Representative on Team Freedom.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, U.S. Representative (FL-27), is in the House and fighting for freedom-loving Americans in our great land of liberty.

Excerpts from her newsletter:

“This week, I joined Rachel Campos-Duffy and my South Florida colleague, Rep. Carlos Giménez, on Fox & Friends at the Victims of Communism Museum to reflect on the 40th anniversary of President Reagan’s “Evil Empire” speech.

Last month, my resolution condemning the atrocities committed in the name of the socialist perversion passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a vote of 328-86. In doing so, we showed the world that the war on individual liberty will not be won here in the United States.

Looking forward, I am excited to announce that I will be working to reintroduce my bill, the Crucial Communism Teaching (CCT) Act, this Congress. If enacted, it would make materials from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation available to teach high school students the evils of socialism and communism.”

Watch Reagan’s “Evil Empire” speech here.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) is an educational, research, and human rights nonprofit organization devoted to commemorating the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world and to pursuing the freedom of those still living under totalitarian regimes.

The Foundation was authorized in 1993 by a unanimous Act of Congress signed as Public Law 103-199 by President Bill Clinton on December 17, 1993. On June 12, 2007, President George W. Bush dedicated the Victims of Communism Memorial statue in Washington, D.C.

See the statue here.

The Memorial’s front pedestal reads, “To the more than one hundred million victims of communism and to those who love liberty.” Its back pedestal reads, “To the freedom and independence of all captive nations and peoples.”

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation Memorial statue is located at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, and G Street, NW, two blocks from Union Station and within view of the U.S. Capitol.

Let’s take a stroll down President Reagan’s Memory Lane:

Berlin Wall:

So surreal for me to watch President Reagan’s speech on TV. I remember: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” The Berlin Wall Speech was delivered by Reagan in West Berlin on June 12, 1987. He called for the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, to open the Berlin Wall, which had encircled West Berlin since 1961.

“On the west end of Capital University’s Bexley campus, a massive, graffitied, L-shaped block stands in stark contrast to the lush trees and grass of the courtyard it calls home. It’s a strange sight, like a giant tombstone alone in a park,” notes Columbus Monthly.

As I stood in front of a piece of the Berlin Wall in Columbus, Ohio, in the United States of America my heart felt both heavy and light. Heavy for the precious people who died behind the wall. Light for the those that came to live outside the wall. Kneeling and closing my eyes, one hand on my heart and the other on the wall, I prayed for freedom for all God’s people. May democracy forever reign over communism.

Iran Hostage Crisis:

On January 20, 1981, minutes after Ronald Reagan’s inauguration as the 40th president of the United States, the 52 U.S. captives held at the U.S. embassy in Teheran, Iran, are released, ending the 444-day Iran Hostage Crisis.

In 2020, journalist Jane Harper, for the Virginian-Pilot, penned an interesting story, “Nearly 40 years after Iran hostages returned home, 6 of them gather for online meeting with Chesapeake history students.”

“High school students hold grudges for the smallest things and yet he held no grudges despite all that happened to him,” said student Cassandra Kulisan, who researched former hostage Barry Rosen.

Reagan & Assassination Attempt:

On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John Hinckley Jr.

The president was shot in the left lung, and the .22 caliber bullet just missed his heart. In an impressive feat for a 70-year-old man with a collapsed lung, he walked into George Washington University Hospital under his own power. As he was treated and prepared for surgery, he was in good spirits and quipped to his wife, Nancy, ”Honey, I forgot to duck,” and to his surgeons, “Please tell me you’re Republicans.” Reagan’s surgery lasted two hours, and he was listed in stable and good condition afterward, as noted on the History website.

Kudos to Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar. Florida and the USA are blessed to have her on Team Freedom.