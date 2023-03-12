Op-Ed: China Is America’s Greatest Threat

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

chinese soldiers on duty at Tian An Men square, Beijing China. January 24, 2017.

NEW YORK, NY – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently joined ‘One Nation with Brian Kilmeade’ where he outlined the crises facing America. He noted that China is currently the greatest threat to America and he is not alone in his assessment. Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has also expressed his concern over China, and Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang voiced his concerns as well. In fact, the Biden administration knows it as well, although it isn’t admitting it.

China is thus widely regarded as the most significant military and economic threat to the United States. On the military front, China has invested heavily in modernizing its military, including the development of advanced technologies such as hypersonic missiles, stealth aircraft, and cyber capabilities. China has also expanded its territorial claims in the South China Sea, leading to increased tensions with its neighbors and the United States. Additionally, China has increased its military presence abroad through its Belt and Road Initiative, which includes the construction of ports and other infrastructure projects in strategic locations around the world.

On the economic front, China has become the world’s second-largest economy and the largest trading partner of many countries, including the United States. China’s economic growth has been fueled by its massive population and its focus on exporting low-cost goods. However, China’s economic rise has been accompanied by concerns about its trade practices, including intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices. China has also invested heavily in key industries such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and robotics, which could give it a competitive advantage in the future.

China’s military and economic power have raised concerns in the United States and other countries about its intentions and its potential impact on global stability. The United States has responded by increasing military and economic cooperation with its allies and partners in the region and by adopting a more assertive stance towards China on issues such as human rights, Taiwan, and trade. However, the relationship between the two countries remains complex and is likely to continue to evolve in the coming years.

To counter China’s influence and rising danger, the United States can adopt several strategies. One key approach is to work closely with allies and partners in the region to build a collective response to China’s military and economic expansion. This could involve strengthening security alliances such as the US-Japan Security Treaty and encouraging regional cooperation on issues such as maritime security and cybersecurity.

Another strategy is to invest in research and development of advanced technologies and industries to maintain a competitive edge. This could include increasing investment in areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and quantum computing to ensure that the United States remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

The US could also adopt a more assertive approach towards China on trade, intellectual property, and human rights issues. This could involve taking steps to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that engage in intellectual property theft, and speaking out against China’s human rights abuses in places like Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The US can and should increase engagement with Taiwan, which is a key flashpoint in the US-China relationship. This could involve strengthening security ties with Taiwan, increasing economic cooperation, and supporting Taiwan’s international recognition.

Overall, countering China’s influence and rising danger will require a multifaceted approach that leverages the United States’ strengths and works closely with allies and partners in the region. It will also require a long-term commitment to maintaining US leadership and influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Biden administration must step away from its appeasement worldview and focus on reducing the threat posed by China in all of the various areas, including the military and economic spheres. Without a concerted effort to confront China, the US and other western countries face a devastating future as Chinese power rises and western influences wanes.

If Chinese power were to rise and Western influence were to wane, it would have significant global implications across various domains. Economically, China would become the dominant player, with the world’s largest consumer market, and the ability to control supply chains and trade routes. This would likely result in a shift of geopolitical power away from the West, which could potentially lead to changes in the global balance of power.

China’s rising power could also have significant implications for global governance and diplomacy. China would likely become more assertive in its foreign policy, and seek to shape the international system to its advantage. This could lead to increased tensions and competition between China and the West, potentially resulting in conflicts or diplomatic standoffs.

Culturally, Chinese influence could also become more prominent, as China’s soft power grows and its cultural exports become more popular. This could lead to changes in the cultural norms and values of societies around the world.

The rise of Chinese power and the waning of Western influence would be a significant shift in the global order, with far-reaching implications for economic, political, military, and cultural systems around the world.