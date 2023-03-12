Op-Ed: H.R. 734, The Protection of Women, Girls in Sports Act Advances – Thumps Up To U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Florida Republican

Representative of the 17th Congressional District of Florida, Greg Steube is fighting for biological females in sports Applause for Steube. Image credit: Congressman Greg Steube / YouTube.



“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27, NIV)

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Representative of the 17th Congressional District of Florida, Greg Steube is fighting for biological females in sports Applause for Steube.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce advanced legislation sponsored by U.S. Representative Steube (R-Fla.). H.R. 734, The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023 passed out of the committee 25-20, with Republican members voting unanimously in favor.

The legislation allows women and girls a fair playing field in sports by ensuring that school athletics comply with the Title IX recognition of a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth. This bill ensures that biological females compete against other biological females in women’s sports that are operated, sponsored, or facilitated by a recipient of federal funding.

2023. Congressman Steube said: “The policies of the woke, progressive Left have invaded schools and campuses across America, but the safety, privacy, and opportunities of women and girls in sports are a top priority for the Republican majority!”

2022. Congressman Steube said: “Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports is anti-science and an affront to female athletes around the country. We have seen this practice prevent talented athletes from achieving their goals; stripping them of records, rosters, and scholarships. By refusing to allow a vote on protecting women’s sports, Speaker Pelosi is enabling Congress to evade this critical and timely issue facing students across the country. Tonight, Republicans filed a discharge petition to force my bill, The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act onto the House floor.”

Steube added: “Instead of paying lip service to women, I hope my colleagues across the aisle will actually do something for women and girls by signing onto this petition. As the left perpetuates a craze to eliminate gender, the American people deserve to know where their elected representatives stand on protecting women’s sports.”

Supporters of H.R. 734

The 2.1 million conservative members of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) support enactment of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Read their letter to Steube here.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, and Committee on Catholic Education, we write to support your legislation, H.R. 734 and S. 613, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023. Read their letter here.

Folks, it’s bonkers for any individual or group to adhere to unscientific gender ideology and deny the biology of two sexes: male and female. Allowing a transgender (aka biological male) athlete into biological female sports is irrational, illogical, and nonsensical.

No bio males in bio female sports, bathrooms, locker rooms, pageants, sorority houses, college dorm rooms, domestic violence shelters, prisons, hygiene product commercials, or other spaces and places reserved for women only.

Biological female rights are human rights. And biological females will not be erased by a fairy tale fallacy of transgenderism.

“Haven’t you read the Scriptures?” Jesus replied. “They record that from the beginning ‘God made them male and female.” (Matthew 19:4, NIV)