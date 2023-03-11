Op-Ed: University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Receives Record-Breaking $175 Million from National Institutes of Health – Why?

Miller School of medicine in Miami, Florida, January 16 2023, File photo: James Ebanks, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – I find it interesting to explore how our tax dollars are being spent in the various areas across our nation. Who determines who receives the funding and for what purposes?

Also, I like to see if our taxpaying dollars are supporting “gender-affirming” harmful puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries for minors. It’s interesting to examine if the leaders of institutions are members of organizations that support abortions and for what reasons; the climate crisis carbon emissions hoax; and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mania that is dividing our country.

Furthermore, it’s thought-provoking to explore connections.

$175 Million Goes to University of Miami Miller School of Medicine from NIH

According to South Florida Hospital News, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine received more than $175 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in federal fiscal year 2022, the highest amount earned in the school’s history. The Miller School moved up in the national ranking and maintained its position as Florida’s No. 1 medical school for these federal research grants.

The NIH Funding Source

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the nation’s medical research agency.

The National Institutes of Health is made up of 27 different components called Institutes and Centers. Each has its own specific research agenda, often focusing on particular diseases or body systems. All but three of these components receive their funding directly from Congress, and administrate their own budgets. NIH leadership plays an active role in shaping the agency’s research planning, activities, and outlook.

Among the 27 Institutes and Centers that comprise the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has a unique mandate, which requires the Institute to respond to emerging public health threats.

Links to Congressional Testimonies about the NIH budget are available. More information about the NIH budget can be found on the Office of Budget site.

Anthony Fauci’s Connection to NIH, NIAID

Dr. Anthony Fauci served as NIAID Director from 1984 to 2022. He oversaw an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis, and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19. He also led the NIAID research effort on transplantation and immune-related illnesses, including autoimmune disorders, asthma, and allergies.

Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins and other bigwigs at the National Institutes of Health reaped more than $350 million in secretive “royalty” payments from drug companies and other third parties over a 10-year period, according to an explosive report from a watchdog organization…Government scientists got the payments for being credited as “co-inventors” of various treatments and pharmaceutical products, according to the report.

The NIH and NIAID, led by Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci, continued funding and conducting gain-of-function-research both within the US and at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Part I can be found here, Part II here, and Part III here.

NIH admits US funded gain-of-function in Wuhan — despite Fauci’s denials.

Emails show how Fauci and head of NIH worked to discredit three experts who penned the Great Barrington Declaration which called for an end to lockdowns.

Dr. Jose Szapocznik, University of Miami, NIH Funding

Szapocznik, a Principal Investigator (PI) of the FNA, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Public Health Sciences and Founder of the University of Miami-based Miami Clinical Translational Science Institute. He has received over $120 million in NIH funding.

Szapocznik was instrumental in forming the group of leaders after leading a study in 2020 on the characteristics for a global public health convention for the 21st century. The panel, including heads of state, will advocate for the adoption of recommendations for new legally binding treaties or conventions. (bold emphasis mine)

Szapocznik and Dr. Jorge Saavedra are working with world leaders to foster a global treaty that would guide nations on how to respond to disease outbreaks and prevent pandemics. Nation that do not comply “could face equitable and just sanctions.”

The Panel for a Global Health Convention will direct its activities toward reaching heads of state and senior decision makers across the world, with a focus on the World Health Assembly, G20 and G7 summits, and United Nations General Assemblies.

My message to the US Deep State (aka radical Democrats, RINOS, and other minions), the New World Order (aka Great Reset of the World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, United Nations, central banks, other minions) and Dr. Szapocznik: Freedom-loving Americans DO NOT want WHO dictating our healthcare and we will fight to stop it.

Can the Biden administration bind the U.S. to treaties and agreements without the consent of the Senate, which is required under the Constitution? Republican lawmakers are attempting to take the U.S. out of the WHO, which former President Donald Trump did, but Biden reversed upon entering the White House, according to The Epoch Times.

Dean, Chief Academic Officer, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, NIH Funding

Back to the $175 million in funding from NIH.

“Our status as a nationally and internationally recognized research institution is clearly moving in the right direction,” said Henri R. Ford, M.D., M.H.A., dean and chief academic officer of the Miller School. “Our preeminent scientists and researchers are dedicated to finding new therapies for challenging diseases and conditions, while advancing public health, wellness, and prevention initiatives.”

Read the breakdown of where the $175 million goes here.

“Looking ahead, Dean Ford said that the Miller School will strive for additional NIH funding to support future scientific discoveries.”

Dr. Ford is a member of the following associations (separate from the university):

Ford has been accepted into the National Academy of Medicine (NAM):

“Climate change represents one of the most significant threats to human health in the 21st century. The Grand Challenge on Climate Change, Human Health, and Equity (Climate Grand Challenge) is a multi-year global initiative to improve and protect human health, well-being, and equity by working to transform systems that both contribute to and are impacted by climate change,” according to NAM.

Ford is a member of the American Pediatric Surgical Association (APSA)

APSA Supports Equal Access for Reproductive Health Services. All people, in consultation with their physician, should have equal access to the full range of reproductive health services, including abortion….We believe that equitable access to high quality and safe prenatal care, including reproductive services and abortion, should be prioritized regardless of economic or geographic status.

The vast majority of U.S. states have passed laws blocking civil lawsuits that might result from a doctor refusing to perform an abortion or certain other medical procedures because of religious beliefs, as reported in an 2021 article in Reuters.

Ford serves as chair of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) Council of Deans:

AAMC President and CEO David J. Skorton, MD, issued the a statement about the importance of allowing doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth…In medical decision making, the doctor-patient relationship must be paramount, and the needs of the patient must be given precedence. Efforts to restrict the provision of gender-affirming health care for transgender individuals will reduce health care access for transgender Americans, promote discrimination, and widen already significant health inequities.

Gender Ideology is Unscientific Theory

Grossman, child and adolescent psychiatrist, is author of “Lost in TransNation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness.”

Excerpts:

Throughout our country, atrocities are taking place in doctor’s offices and hospital operating rooms. Physically healthy children and adolescents are being permanently disfigured and sometimes sterilized. Those youth have announced their transgender, and we—their parents, teachers, therapists, and doctors—are supposed to at once agree with their self-diagnosis and take a back seat as they make the most consequential decision of their lives: to alter their bodies in order to, we are told, “align” them with their minds. The beliefs that male and female are human inventions separate from biology; that the sex of a healthy newborn is arbitrarily and often incorrectly “assigned;” and that as a result the child requires “affirmation” through medical interventions—these ideas are divorced from reality and therefore hazardous, especially to children. The core belief—that biology can and should be denied—is a repudiation of reality and a mockery of what hard science teaches about being male and female. Medical, educational, and government authorities advise us to support the “gender journeys” of still developing, immature kids, including experimental medical interventions with poor evidence of long-term improvement.



This would not be acceptable in any other field of medicine. Indeed, the treatments our medical authorities and Washington call “crucial” and “life-saving” have been banned for minors in progressive Sweden, Finland, and Britain.

My questions: Does a physician, professor, researcher, licensed professional have to agree with all the tenets of an association, organization, university, hospital to remain a member or employee? Can they publicly disagree with the woke status quo without being smeared or fired?

For example: I stopped my membership with the American Counseling Association when the nonprofit organization for licensed mental health counselors went woke and supported bathrooms for transgenderism, unscientific gender ideology, and transitioning drugs and surgeries for minors.

The purpose of this column is to explore and provide thought-provoking information. As usual, readers need to do their own research, converse with others, use critical thinking skills, and arrive at their own conclusions as they make connections.