Op-Ed: Donald Trump, Legitimate Leader of U.S., Says, “Let the Jan 6 Prisoners Go” After Revealing Footage Released by Tucker Carlson

In a Truth Social Post Trump demanded: ‘LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO’. Their charges and convictions were based on a “giant lie,” he said. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – The freedom-loving patriots who knew the Jan 6 so-called riot was a set-up by the Deep State regime are not shocked by the footage released by Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson. Many of us were just waiting on the truth to surface – because truth always floats to the top.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson access to more than 44,000 hours of J6 video.

Tucker Carlson releases footage claiming that the QAnon Shaman was escorted by police throughout the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot.



pic.twitter.com/SHBjGYspBz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2023

According to an article in the Free Presser, Trump said Carlson had delivered “on one of the biggest ‘scoops’ as a reporter in U.S. history” and in a Truth Social Post demanded: ‘LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO’. Their charges and convictions were based on a “giant lie,” he said.

Trump’s post continued: “The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened. The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY. Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch. ‘Trump’ and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!”

Review: Carlson on Monday night unveiled video footage that directly contradicted the narrative continuously repeated by radical Democrats and their corporate media muppets of a “deadly insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021.

The first revelation showed that Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman” who is currently in federal prison, was not the out-of-control rioter Democrats and major media made him out to be. Chansley did not interrupt any proceedings and was escorted throughout the Capitol by police.

The second exposure was of the so-called “murder” of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. The video showed Sicknick, a Trump supporter, wearing a helmet and walking inside the Capitol after he was said by The New York Times to have been “bludgeoned to death” with a fire extinguisher by the mob outside. No police were killed by protesters as news anchors have constantly reported. Sicknick died of a stroke.

The third truth bomb revealed that Ray Epps, widely believed to have had ties to federal agencies, lied to the January 6 Committee, yet the members issued a statement supporting Epps, allegedly an Oath Keeper leader.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded in a Telegram post: “DOJ and Democrats used J6 to target and persecute MAGA Americans. Plain & simple. And while J6 defendants are still persecuted, Antifa is coordinating violent attacks against police. DOJ/Merrick Garland refuse to take action because the same people who fund Antifa terrorists are funding the Democrat party.”

Trump noted: “Great courage shown by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in releasing the surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson so that our Country, and indeed the World, can see what really went on during the January 6th events. A whole new, and completely opposite, picture has now been indelibly painted. The Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted for their actions. Nancy & Mitch were a disaster on Security. Thank you Kevin and Tucker. FREE AT LAST!!!”

The Gateway Pundit asserts, “On Monday night, the physical and mental health of every single Democrat and RINO in Congress was potentially in jeopardy, as Tucker Carlson aired clips from surveillance footage taken on January 6th that was given to his team to Speaker McCarthy. In less than one hour, rabidly anti-Trump lawmakers like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Mitch McConnell (“R”-KY), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D), and others who’ve been pushing the big lie about Trump and his supporters and about the violence that took place on Jan. 6, were exposed as liars with no credibility.”

Via the Billings Report:

Conservative publisher David Horowitz deemed President Joe Biden guilty of treason on his FrontPageMag.com news site. Horowitz, the founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center and best-selling author of several books, including “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America” and “I Can’t Breathe: How a Racial Hoax is Killing America,” has written a column titled “How Should We Regard the President’s Treason?” In it he blasts Biden for his open borders that allow massive amounts of Fentanyl into the country, leading to a record number of overdoses and deaths.

Horowitz states:

“Joe Biden and his family have made themselves wealthy beyond their dreams by taking millions of dollars in bribes from foreign powers, chief among them our mortal enemy Communist China. We don’t know exactly what American interests the president has betrayed to earn his ill-gotten wealth, but it doesn’t take rocket science to know that ‘betrayal’ is the appropriate verb to describe what he has done.”

There is no doubt in my mind that our great God is exposing the dirty deeds committed in the darkness by the enemies of the U.S. Republic. God created American and put our land of liberty on a hill as a beacon of light for the entire world. Albeit, God is going to bless America – again.

The innocent Americans taken hostage and held captive in a D.C. jail without due process will forever be a scar when recorded in the history books. The evidence that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen by the Deep State regime is further validated by the truth in the videos.

Praise almighty God.