Hallandale Beach Man Arrested In January Homicide

According to Broward Sheriff’s detectives, using a variety of investigative means, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Leronte Smith, 34, of Hallandale Beach, on charges of murder in the first degree with a firearm and attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm. On March 3, V.I.P.E.R detectives located and arrested Smith. He was subsequently transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit detectives arrested a man wanted for a January murder and attempted murder.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives, at approximately 2:39 a.m. on Monday, January 9, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to 1441 N.W. 27th Avenue in unincorporated Central Broward due to a pair of ShotSpotter alerts. On scene, deputies located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced one victim deceased on scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that the victims were sitting on a bus bench when a black Mercedes pulled up and opened fire. The vehicle then fled the area.

