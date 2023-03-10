Eight Florida Sand & Surf Spots Make Annual List for Top 26 Beaches in USA – Celebrate Paradise

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida. File photo: Sean Pavone, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Beaches are God’s poetry.” –Steve Maraboli

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Sunshine State, being well-known for sand and surf, can celebrate recognition for places and spaces of ocean breezes, rolling waves, and a piece of paradise.

“Golden sands, rugged coastlines, clear blue waters—this year’s winning beaches are traveler faves for everything from lazy beach days to underwater adventures.” –Tripadvisor

The list of the annual Top 25 Beaches – United States includes eight Florida destinations: Siesta Beach (No. 2, Siesta Key), Henderson Beach State Park (No. 6, Destin), St. Augustine Beach (No. 13), St. Pete Beach (No. 14), Panama City Beach (No. 18), Pensacola Beach (No. 20), Sombrero Beach (No. 22, Marathon) and Clearwater Beach (No. 23).

The rankings are based on reviews by Tripadvisor travelers during 2022.

“If there’s a heaven for me, I’m sure it has a beach attached to it.” –Jimmy Buffet

While living in Ocala Florida during my younger years, I often visited my aunt and uncle in Orlando. My favorite hot spot was Daytona Beach.

“This spirited city is famed for cars, racing, arts, culture and heritage. Tradition demands you roll down your car windows and cruise the hard-packed sands of its beach. But you can do it all in Daytona Beach, which is the closest beach to Orlando on our list: enjoy watersports, motorcycle racing, kart racing, deep sea fishing and golfing, plus world-class dining and shopping. Investigate its legendary pier, and zoom over to Daytona International Speedway.”

Orlando, Florida, is selected as 15th for The South’s Best Cities in 2023 in Southern Living.

“Known to the world for its amusement and theme parks, you’d be forgiven for thinking this town is a one-trick locale peopled with costumed characters. In actuality, there’s more to enjoy beyond the park walls than ever before. The culinary sphere here is getting a strong dusting of recognition, with the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards nominating several Orlando chefs for top prizes. Enjoy the merriment of the parks, then venture farther afield–you just might find a new Orlando experience waiting for you.”

Now, my favorite beach vacation spot is a serene shore with only nature sounds. Does one ever tire of sun, sand, and surf? I think not.

“The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul.” –Robert Wyland