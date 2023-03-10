CrimeLocalSociety

Early Morning Unoccupied Business Shooting in Port Charlotte, Suspect In Custody

Jirarojn Madsalee
According to authorities, 37 year-old Jirarojn Madsalee was charged with two counts of Shooting Throwing Into Vehicle or Dwelling and Criminal Mischief More than $1000 Damage.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Charlotte County Major Crime Detectives investigate an unoccupied business shooting on Tamiami Trail Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Charlotte County deputies were dispatched to the Used Car Factory Sales & Service located at 789 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte in reference to a shooting at their place of business. Once on scene, deputies noticed the front window facing Tamiami Trail, was cracked and had two holes that appeared to be caused by gunfire.

After a protective sweep of the business, deputies spoke with the business owner who stated that they had recently terminated an employee identified as 37 year-old Jirarojn Madsalee who had become increasingly disruptive and made threatening statements towards the owner and the business.

In addition to striking the front of the business, deputies also located an additional bullet hole to the right rear door of one of the vehicles on the lot. Evidence located on scene was consistent with several rounds being fired at the property.

After viewing social media profiles of Jirarojn Madsalee, Major Crimes detectives noted photographs that showed a small semi-automatic handgun and a small box of ammunition. Additionally, a video was posted by Madsalee making the statement that people haven’t seen anything yet and references law enforcement being needed.

Major Crimes Detectives made contact with Madsalee who agreed to meet and speak about the incident. Madsalee provided a full confession and was arrested on the following charges: two counts of Shooting Throwing Into Vehicle or Dwelling and Criminal Mischief More than $1000 Damage.

I’m glad this reckless incident did not results in injury. This individual now will face the consequences to his actions,”

Sheriff Bill Prummell

