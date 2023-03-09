Plethora of Drugs And Contraband Seized From Burnt Store Village Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Fout was charged with nine counts of Possession of a controlled substance without prescription, Manufacturing Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation. Beasley was charged with ten counts of Possession of a controlled substance without prescription and Manufacturing Drug Paraphernalia. Spencer was charged with Possession or use of Drug Paraphernalia.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Narcotics Detectives located a plethora of drugs and contraband inside a Burnt Store Village home. According to authorities, detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, along with assistance from SWAT and Aviation, conducted a search warrant at 16256 Mintra Court within the Burnt Store Village Community.

Once deputies secured the home and began the search, they located a variety of illegal drugs both within the main home and in the makeshift bedroom inside the detached garage.

Inside the main home, detectives located 26 year-old Tiffany G. Beasley and 37 year-old Samantha J. Fout. Inside the bedroom where both Beasley and Fout slept and identified as their personal space, detectives discovered Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Oxycontin, Alprazolam, Buprenorphine, Morphine, MDMA, Liquid Methadone, Marijuana and Pipes.

Within the detached garage where 52 year-old Shawn W. Spencer and his girlfriend reside, detectives located a smoking pipe along with a straw and measuring cup both covered in fentanyl residue.

Three arrests were made as a result of this search warrant.

There is no place for this type of disgusting and dangerous activity within our community. It’s foolish, it’s despicable, and it’s deadly,” Sheriff Bill Prummell

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office aggressively pursues tips related to illegal drug sales and manufacturing. Tips can also be provided to CCSO by dialing 941-639-2101 or anonymously through our free mobile app or through Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS.