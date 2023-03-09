Op-Ed: Pornographic Books in Florida Public Schools Exposed by Video – Applause for Team DeSantis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





DeSantis signed legislation in March 2022 that requires school districts to be “transparent” about the material being taught in public schools. – Image credit: DeSantis Media Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video showing graphic content found in school library books during a press conference Wednesday, as reported in an article by Florida’s Voice.

Eighty-four percent of books removed from Duval County schools contained pornographic, violent or inappropriate content, according to data provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video on Twitter. Ron DeSantis runs videos to debunk “book ban hoax” Disturbing video depicts a “frying pan island” that looks like male genitals, and shows a young boy masturbating to porn. Other books teach children how to sext.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



WATCH: Ron DeSantis runs videos to debunk "book ban hoax"



Disturbing video depicts a "frying pan island" that looks like male genitals, and shows a young boy masturbating to porn



Other books teach children how to sext pic.twitter.com/Nq0BV441Mu — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 8, 2023

“I think that we need to have truth prevail. And so today we’re going to be exposing, we’ve already exposed with that video I think, this idea of a book ban in Florida,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis signed legislation in March 2022 that requires school districts to be “transparent” about the material being taught in public schools. House Bill 1467 required those involved in selecting school library books to undergo training prepared by the state Department of Education beginning in January 2023 before selecting age-appropriate materials.

“That’s [book ban] a hoax. And that’s really a nasty hoax, because it’s a hoax in service of trying to pollute and sexualize our children,” DeSantis continued.

One book on the video depicted a group of boys being guided to masturbate into a bottle.

My questions: What is the educational concept in the above scenario? What lesson is this supposed to be teaching to kids?

A book titled “Gender Queer” was found in Orange, St. Lucie, and Hillsborough County schools and is a graphic novel, depicting masturbation and encouraging transgender surgery.

“Education is about the pursuit of truth, not woke indoctrination,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Under Governor DeSantis, Florida is committed to rigorous academic content and high standards so that students learn how to think and receive the tools necessary to go forth and make great decisions.”

My question: Who ordered and purchased these books for the schools? There needs to be an investigation. And the employee needs to reimburse the taxpayers and lose his/her job.

“I just think parents, when they’re sending their kids to school, they should not have to worry about this garbage being in the schools,” DeSantis said. “They should just know that you’re going to get a good education, we’re going to do well to really do the basics and have our kids succeed. That’s what they want. They don’t want the garbage.”

Florida law also prohibits distributing pornographic materials to minors under section 847.012, which reads that a person cannot distribute on school property “any picture, photograph, drawing, sculpture, motion picture film, videocassette, or similar visual representation or image of a person or portion of the human body which depicts nudity or sexual conduct” to minors.

The following excerpts are from The Daily Caller in reference to books in Florida’s schools:

The books removed included “This Book is Gay,” “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal,” all of which include graphic references to sex.

“This Book Is Gay” recommended for tweens and preteens is described as an informational book about growing up in the LGBTQ+ community and includes a section about the “ins and outs of gay sex,” according to Sourcebooks. Taryn Feske, DeSantis’ communication director, shared a page from the book that defines sex terminology including “rimming,” “scat,” “scissor sisters” and “strap-on.”

Feske also shared pages from “Gender Queer,” an autobiography from author Maia Kobabe who uses e/em/eir pronouns, that depict two characters attempting oral sex by using a strap-on. The book also depicts the characters sexting, masturbating and tasting themselves.

“Let’s Talk About It” includes an image of two people engaging in anal sex and a diagram of an anus, according to pages of the book shared to Twitter.

“It’s Perfectly Normal,” advertised for children ages 10 and older, includes sections on masturbation, heterosexual and gay sex and all gender restrooms.

I’m waiting to see if Democrat elected officials, schools district administrations, teachers, librarians, radical LGBTQ activists, and a segment of parents approve of these inappropriate books for minors and continue to lament on falsehoods about book-banning and censorship.

Adults who want to expose minors to these pornographic books can purchase them for their home bookshelves.

Kudos to Team DeSantis and Florida’s Voice for protecting minors in public schools.