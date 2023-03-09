Op-Ed: Mega Mouthpiece for Deep State Schumer Shows Fear of Jan. 6 Truth in Video Footage

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on January 6th footage released by Speaker McCarthy to Fox News. Mar 7, 2023 – C-SPAN / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oh, how sweet it is – the Marxist megalomaniacs on Capitol Hill appear petrified of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Gaze upon the panicked face of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Chucky McLiarpants is shaking in his shoes.

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) tweeted the following: Today, I was asked by multiple reporters about Tucker’s show last night. I was asked zero times about one of the most powerful figures in government actively promoting censorship of a media figure. The assault on “our Democracy” is this:

Schumer: “Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight [and] from letting him go on again and again and again [because] our democracy depends on it.”

This is me laughing at the same old rhetoric tactic. Oh, Donald Trump, MAGA, the Republicans, the conservatives – the birds and the bees and the flowers and the trees – are stealing democracy – again. Off to the dungeon with Tucker.

McLiarpants is begging the owner of Fox to tape Carlson’s mouth shut. Duct, masking, packing – what kind of tape does corrupt Chucky favor?

Schumer on Tuesday agreed to go on Tucker Carlson’s show, on the condition that he “admits” to “lying” about the 2020 elections and January 6, after his public meltdown over the Fox News host obtaining the footage from the Capitol protests that paints a different story than “insurrection,” as reported by PM.

“I was invited on Tucker Carlson’s show,” the New York senator wrote on Twitter. “I will agree to go on after Tucker Carlson admits to his viewers live on air that he has been lying to them about the 2020 elections and about what happened on January 6th.”

The Chucky Cheese meltdown came after Carlson began sharing video evidence that many peaceful protesters were led inside the Capitol building by police, after being provided thousands of hours of surveillance tapes from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The frenzied Democrat rats are frothing and running scared.

Read McLiarpant’s desperate rambling tweets at the Gateway Pundit.

“After beginning to air the footage on Monday night, Schumer went ballistic on the Senate floor and demanded that Fox News stop sharing the footage — which had previously only been available to the Jan. 6 Committee and law enforcement — with the public,” noted PM.

“Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, tell Carlson not to run a second segment of lies,” Schumer shrieked. “You know it’s a lie, you’ve admitted it’s a lie. And Speaker McCarthy is every bit as culpable.”

In the replies to his tweet to Carlson, former OANN host Liz Wheeler wrote, “As a U.S. Senator, you called for a journalist to be censored because he exposed your lies about Jan 6. It wasn’t a deadly insurrection. Officer Sicknick wasn’t murdered. Ray Epps lied under oath. No wonder 61 percent of Americans think Jan 6 was staged by feds. You should be ashamed.”

What is sourly Schumer so afraid of? The truth.

This is what Carlson said:

“Last night, we aired video from surveillance cameras on Capitol Hill. That video was recorded 26 months to the day before January 6, 2021, and for 26 months, that footage was held from the American public. The January 6 Committee made certain. Now, the Justice Department also kept a lid on that video footage and in fact, in some cases, DOJ did not share it with criminal defendants who had been charged on January 6 in violation of their constitutional rights.”

Carlson continues, “Chuck Schumer, is not asking why. Instead, Chuck Schumer went on the Senate floor today to explode and to say that showing that video evidence of wrongdoing by the federal government, including the security forces, the police department, that Nancy Pelosi personally controlled, letting the public see any of that is a threat to democracy.”

The rest of Carlson’s report exposes the truth – the whole truth – and nothing but the truth.

Hmmm. Chuck McLiarpants abhors the color of orange – makes his skin appear pale. And he can’t call naughty Nancy Pelosi throughout the day from a prison cell. No wonder he is having a mammoth meltdown. Maybe his BFF Congressman Mitch “RINO” McConnell can be his roomy. The two haters of the U.S. Republic can reminisce over old times as they peel potatoes.

The truth will certainly not set Chuck McLiarpants and the Deep State regime free.