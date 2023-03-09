CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Narcotics Detective Ambushed, Shot In The Back Of The Head; Suspect Now In Custody, Officer Shot At Home Recovering, Police Say

Ramirez
"This is the fourth time I am at the hospital after an officer is attacked, I am tired of it. These attacks will not be tolerated. An attack on an officer is an attack on the community. I will use all available resources to find this subject." — Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in an MDPD officer shot. According to investigators, the detective was conducting a narcotics investigation and was attempting to arrest an individual. As he was attempting to effect an arrest, an unknown subject ambushed the detective from behind and shot him in the back of the head.

A perimeter was immediately established with the assistance of the City of Miami Police Department, and the subject from the initial narcotics investigation was taken into custody. The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Ryder Trauma Center where he was treated and later released.

“This is the fourth time I am at the hospital after an officer is attacked, I am tired of it. These attacks will not be tolerated. An attack on an officer is an attack on the community. I will use all available resources to find this subject.”

— Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez

The search remains active, and the subject is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the subject, we urge them to call 911. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

The suspect is now in custody and the officer shot is at home recovering, police said.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

