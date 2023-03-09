Jill Biden Presents Transgender Alba Rueda With “Women of Courage” Award on International Women’s Day

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Argentinian Alba Rueda, upon being presented with the award, was introduced as a trans rights activist who has faced adversity over the years, and currently serves as her country’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. Image: USA Today / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – First Lady Jill Biden commemorated International Women’s’ Day by presenting the “Women of Courage” award to several recipients at the White House on Wednesday, one of whom included a transgender individual from Argentina who was born a biological male but who identifies as female.

The Women of Courage award ceremony, according to the Biden Administration, honored “11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all.”

Argentinian Alba Rueda, upon being presented with the award, was introduced as a trans rights activist who has faced adversity over the years, and currently serves as her country’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship.

“Alba Rueda is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family,” said the ceremony’s presenter during her introduction. “But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



According to the State Department, Rueda has been actively campaigning over the years to change the name of the National Women’s Conference to the “Plurinational Conference of Women and Lesbian, Cross-Dresser, Transgender, Bisexual, Intersex and Non-Binary Persons’ to include diverse, dissident, and racialized identities.” However, her efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

Reaction to Rueda being awarded the Women of Courage award on International Women’s’ Day drew a mixed reaction on Twitter, with many conservatives criticizing the move.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, “It’s International Women’s Day – a good time to remember that Democrats can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

It’s International Women’s Day – a good time to remember that Democrats can’t even tell you what a woman is. https://t.co/BPJ1fHhl5u — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 8, 2023 Apparently men are a lot better at being women than women are. Step up your game, ladies. https://t.co/QRTEdefMyn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 8, 2023

Townhall columnist and radio personality Derek Hunter tweeted, “Apparently men are a lot better at being women than women are. Step up your game, ladies.”