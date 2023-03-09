PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Jill Biden Presents Transgender Alba Rueda With “Women of Courage” Award on International Women’s Day

Transgender Alba Rueda
WASHINGTON, D.C. –  First Lady Jill Biden commemorated International Women’s’ Day by presenting the “Women of Courage” award to several recipients at the White House on Wednesday, one of whom included a transgender individual from Argentina who was born a biological male but who identifies as female. 

The Women of Courage award ceremony, according to the Biden Administration, honored “11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all.” 

Argentinian Alba Rueda, upon being presented with the award, was introduced as a trans rights activist who has faced adversity over the years, and currently serves as her country’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. 

“Alba Rueda is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred for sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family,” said the ceremony’s presenter during her introduction. “But in the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ plus community in Argentina.” 

According to the State Department, Rueda has been actively campaigning over the years to change the name of the National Women’s Conference to the “Plurinational Conference of Women and Lesbian, Cross-Dresser, Transgender, Bisexual, Intersex and Non-Binary Persons’ to include diverse, dissident, and racialized identities.” However, her efforts have so far been unsuccessful. 

Reaction to Rueda being awarded the Women of Courage award on International Women’s’ Day drew a mixed reaction on Twitter, with many conservatives criticizing the move. 

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, “It’s International Women’s Day – a good time to remember that Democrats can’t even tell you what a woman is.” 

Townhall columnist and radio personality Derek Hunter tweeted, “Apparently men are a lot better at being women than women are. Step up your game, ladies.” 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

