Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” – Governor Ron DeSantis Is In The House

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Share with new partner:   Share
DeSantis addressed his key legislative priorities for Florida’s 60-day legislative session at the 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday. Image: Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH –  “Florida is number one and working together we will ensure that Florida remains the number one state in the United States,” proclaimed Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida at the 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday.

You can watch his speech on thefloridachannel.org as well as on the governor’s social media accounts including Facebook and Twitter.

DeSantis addressed his key legislative priorities for Florida’s 60-day legislative session which included:

  • Constitutional Carry
  • Permanent Protection from Medical Authoritarianism
  • K-12 Education
  • Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative
  • Affordable Housing
  • Florida’s Natural Resources
  • Fentanyl
  • Illegal Immigration
  • Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Influence
  • The Cancer Connect Collaborative

For detailed info on each area of the governor’s speech read journalist Megan Nager’s article at the Florida Standard. “So we find ourselves in Florida on the front lines in the battle for freedom. Together, we have made Florida the nation’s most desired destination and we have produced historic results,” DeSantis said. “We will hold the line. We won’t back down and I can promise you this: you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

