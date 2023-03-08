Op-Ed: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” – Governor Ron DeSantis Is In The House

DeSantis addressed his key legislative priorities for Florida’s 60-day legislative session at the 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday. Image: Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Florida is number one and working together we will ensure that Florida remains the number one state in the United States,” proclaimed Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida at the 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday.

You can watch his speech on thefloridachannel.org as well as on the governor’s social media accounts including Facebook and Twitter.

Governor DeSantis Holds Press Conference on the State of the State https://t.co/vI6eaLQtlS — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

DeSantis addressed his key legislative priorities for Florida’s 60-day legislative session which included:

Constitutional Carry

Permanent Protection from Medical Authoritarianism

K-12 Education

Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative

Affordable Housing

Florida’s Natural Resources

Fentanyl

Illegal Immigration

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Influence

The Cancer Connect Collaborative

For detailed info on each area of the governor’s speech read journalist Megan Nager’s article at the Florida Standard. “So we find ourselves in Florida on the front lines in the battle for freedom. Together, we have made Florida the nation’s most desired destination and we have produced historic results,” DeSantis said. “We will hold the line. We won’t back down and I can promise you this: you ain’t seen nothing yet.”