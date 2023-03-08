Op-Ed: Toxic-Tongued Sports Journalist Kevin Blackistone Threatens Income for Floridians – Wants Spring Training Pulled

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





New York Mets first baseman Daniel Murphy hits a home run during a spring training game against the Houston Astros on March 24, 2010 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. File photo: Debby Wong, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Journalist Jay Maxon at MRCTV ousted a woke whinerpants sports journalist, and rightly so, for his mongering of fear and hate tactics.

“WashPost Tells MLB To Punish DeSantis, Yank Spring Training From Florida,” tells the sourly story of Kevin B. Blackistone, ESPN panelist and professor of the practice at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. He writes sports commentary for The Washington Post.

In his March 5 piece, entitled, Baseball Can No Longer Ignore Ron DeSantis’s Culture Wars, Blackistone throws a temper tantrum along with false accusations at Gov. Ron DeSantis and conservative politics.

Perhaps, Blackistone needs his blanky and a nap. Maybe a new hobby when he wakes up or goat yoga.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Now Blackistone is accusing Florida of Jim Crow tactics and he’s demanding Major League Baseball boycott spring training in the Sunshine State,” notes Maxon.

Of course, Blackistone is using the Jim Crow card to try to prove his pungent point of propaganda. Argh.

Maxon hits the nail on the head: Blackistone’s outlandish opinion piece is largely an attack on conservative Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Baseball can no longer ignore Ron DeSantis’s culture wars,” Blackistone wrote, also claiming Florida has reconstituted a “hostile approach to inclusiveness … ”

Blah. Blah. Blah. This is me rolling my eyes at Blackistone’s lamentation.

“The only resort for Major League Baseball is to prove its commitment to racial equality by moving all 15 franchises that train in Florida to Arizona. They should all boycott Florida until DeSantis goes woke and stops his so-called attacks on diversity.”

Oh, the diversity card. Same ol’ same ol’ – this is me yawning.

“Blackistone is doing what the radicals of the Left so often do: pressure sports leagues and associations to use a bully pulpit and remove NCAA tournament games, Super Bowls and now spring training baseball to punish states wise enough to oppose wacko left-wing policies,” proclaims Maxon.

This is me applauding Maxon for calling out Blackistone.

Warner Todd Huston, journalist at Breitbart, aptly declares, “A terminally woke writer for the Washington Post demands that Major League Baseball ban teams from holding spring training in Florida because of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “disfiguring” racism and his “attack on diversity.”

Has Blackistone watched ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:’ Candace Owens’ BLM Documentary?

Hmmm. There you have it – another Lefty liberal loon penning rubbish for the Washington Compost. However, freedom of the press grants rabid rants.

“When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind.” –C. S. Lewis

Floridians can voice their peaceable viewpoints to Kevin Blackistone at kblacki5@umd.edu.