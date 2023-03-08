Op-Ed: Florida Sen. Rubio Demands Biden Admin Cancel Cuban Regime’s U.S. Visit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – U.S. Senator Mark Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to President Joe Biden condemning his administration’s decision and demanding the meeting be canceled.

“Extending an invitation to Cuban intelligence operatives into sensitive national security facilities in order to share with them our nation’s coastal and maritime security protocols is an egregious dereliction of duty that betrays one of the most fundamental tenets of the oath you have sworn, to protect America from foreign enemies. You must cancel this visit immediately, and explain to the American people how this was allowed to happen on your watch.” – Senator Rubio

Read the full text of the letter.

Excerpt:

Our ocean buffers and maritime domain are our nation’s greatest national security asset, separating America from most of our adversaries by thousands of miles. In the case of Cuba, however, Americans live just 90 miles from the shores of this vile communist dictatorship in league with foreign powers that seek to undermine our country. For Floridians, the U.S. Coast Guard is the first line of defense against the threats to our south.

On January 18, 2023, Senator Rick Scott joined Senator Rubio in sending a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging their agencies to use the dialogue to advance the political and economic freedoms of the Cuban people, rather than make concessions to the abusive criminal Cuban regime. Officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security are in Havana this week to conduct a “law enforcement” dialogue with members of the Cuban regime, including officials from their Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for gross violations of human rights against the Cuban people.

The senators urged the Biden Administration to prioritize the following topics:

Holding free and fair elections for Cuba’s governing institutions;

Releasing all prisoners detained for ‘political crimes’;

Withholding Cuban property until assets expropriated by the Cuban regime are returned to their rightful American and Cuban owners;

Extraditing American citizens who have fled to Cuba to escape punishment for crimes committed on U.S. soil, including those responsible for murdering police officers and defrauding Medicare;

Ceasing the weaponization of mass migration towards our shores;

Stopping the sponsorship of foreign terrorist organizations operating in Colombia, Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America.

Read the full text of the letter here.

Kudos to Sen. Rubio and Sen. Scott for standing up for the protection of Floridians and all Americans.