Op-Ed: Cultists TikTok Influencers Exposed for Transgender Targeting of Kids – Watch Flabbergasting Video

Watch the video on the RedState website or on YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – TikTok is steeped in the gender ideology cult movement – and the militants are targeting kids. And parents don’t have a clue about the technology invasion permeating the brains of their adolescents.

Parents and guardians would benefit from reading the article titled “TikTok Influencers Are Trying to Turn Your Kids Trans Behind Your Back, as This Must-See Exposé Shows” by Brandon Morse at RedState.

“Blaire White, a transgender YouTuber and Post Millennial contributor, was looking into the sudden burst of teenagers self-diagnosing with various mental disorders from transgenderism to Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). This led White down a TikTok rabbit hole, the results of which were put into a recent YouTube video uploaded to her channel,” Morse writes.

Folks, this is just one view of the lost generation of kids in our society. It’s gut-wrenching to think about their mental suffering and how predators swoop in with poisonous propaganda.

“White points out that the ones most affected by this TikTok contagion are young girls. Being more socially susceptible to online influencers and social anxiety, these young girls adopt some of these mental illnesses in order to either fit in or even feel special. This doesn’t mean that men and young boys aren’t themselves affected, but the majority appear to be female,” the article continues.

Abigail Shrier best-selling book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” (2020), was named a “Best Book” by the Economist and the Times (of London). It has been translated into eight languages.

On Twitter Shrier notes: More attempts in Canada to ban “Irreversible Damage” than any other book (2015-2022). “I published Irreversible Damage in 2020, to a total media blackout: Not a single book review in the U.S. mainstream press; not even Kirkus or Publishers Weekly would review it.”

What were the radical trans activists and mainstream media mockingbirds afraid of? The truth.

The Secret Society of Trans Soldiers

The radical activists are schooled in brainwashing tactics and how to seduce minors into the harmful world of gender identity mania. The mind is taken hostage and the body follows.

“Moreover, White points out that some of these influencers talking to your kid are actively encouraging your child to keep their “conversations” a secret from you, the parent. This doesn’t just mean random transgendered people, but medical professionals as well, who give out phone numbers they can call for a secretive consultation.”

Morse notes, “Moreover, the trans community is fooled into believing murder rates among trans people are driven by hatred, but in truth, trans people are murdered for the same reasons everyone else is, be it drugs or bad luck. Moreover, transitioning is used as a sort of alternative to suicide, causing desperation among the transgendered to both desires and defend transitioning as if their very life depended on it.”

The gender fanatics play the suicide card to further their fearmongering and to silence opponents – a cult tactic. Confused parents turn to mental health professionals who further push the fairy tale fallacy of transgenderism due to politics and profit.

Children isolate from families and turn to the cult members for guidance. They’re psychologically coerced into doing irreparable harm to their own bodies.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child Out of the Gender Cult,” a book by by Partners of Ethical Care, co-founder Maria Keffler tells parents how to rescue their children taken hostage by trans militants.

“The Detransition Diaries” Saving Our Sister,” explores the stories of three young women who thought transitioning to male would solve their gender dysphoria. View the official Trailer or watch the documentary on Vimeo.

“After the surgery, I had been hit with these awful feelings of having made a huge mistake… I was looking down at my body and seeing these weeping gashes on my chest and having the most awful feeling.” –Grace

One woman recounts her experiences in online communities which affirmed her that she was trans. Another talks about the path that she was on which resulted in her having a double mastectomy. The other is an accomplished singer, and was distressed by the effects of testosterone on her voice.

Medical professionals, therapists, counselors, and even school officials affirmed that they were indeed ‘trans’ but only once they started down this path, which promised to offer hope, they each came to realize that they had made a terrible decision.

However, the transgender cult movement is being exposed by investigative journalists of alternative media sources. Organizations, books, and whistleblowers are moving forward and offering a way out as well. Trans individuals are detransitioning, speaking out, and filing lawsuits against gender clinics and mutilating surgeons.

“TikTok restricts screen time for teens: Hour limit after White House ban,” is a recent article in the New York Post. The goal: Reining in the way teens interact with the increasingly popular — and controversial — app. The new restrictions come two days after the White House ordered government agencies to rid their devices of the Chinese-owned TikTok within 30 days in an effort to prevent China’s communist government from spying on the US.

The new 60-minute time limit will be automatically applied to every user under 18 years of age, who will be asked to enter a passcode to continue scrolling after an hour.

For users under 13, the limit will also be set to 60 minutes — but a parent or guardian will need to set or enter an existing passcode to enable 30 minutes of additional watch time.

Resource: What Every Parent Needs to Know About TikTok

The bottom line comes down to parents and guardians monitoring their child’s use of TikTok. And savvy kids know how to manipulate and lie to get their daily TikTok fix, so parents must be vigilant and firm.

Ongoing conversations with your kids about unscientific gender ideology, sexuality, and the militant trans cult movement is a must.