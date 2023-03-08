BusinessEconomyEnvironment

House GOP Introduces Bill to Block California’s EV Mandates, Gas-Powered Car Ban

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Newsom
The bill comes on the heels of new California regulations that declare that all new car sales in the state must be comprised of only “zero emission” vehicles by 2035. File photo: Amir Aziz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  GOP members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced a bill that, if passed, would block California’s “heavy handed” electric vehicle (EV) mandates and their upcoming ban on the sales of gas-powered automobiles within the state. 

The legislation – dubbed the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act – was led by Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), who said that it is intended to protect the ability of American consumers to make their own choices when purchasing vehicles and to prevent unreasonable mandates that would ultimately result in higher costs. 

“We have seen time and time again that heavy-handed government intervention – like California’s proposal to ban internal combustion engine vehicles – limits consumer choice and infringes upon Americans’ freedoms when choosing what’s best for themselves and their families,” Latta said. “California’s misguided proposal will have ramifications that go well beyond its own borders and would make it more difficult for Americans to get to work, drop their kids off at school, and travel to visit loved ones.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The bill comes on the heels of new California regulations that declare that all new car sales in the state must be comprised of only “zero emission” vehicles by 2035. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

In addition to Latta, Reps. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and John Joyce (R-PA), also sponsored the bill. 

Obernolte noted that he has thrown his support behind the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act due to the fact that EVs are currently not a viable financial option for many of his constituents.  

“In places like my rural California district where many people commute several hours to work every day just to feed their families, electric vehicles are not only unaffordable, but also impractical — especially when residents are asked to unplug their vehicle chargers to accommodate the state’s failure to produce sufficient electricity,” he said. “We need a market-based approach that will enable continued competition in the marketplace and push electric vehicles to be better and more affordable while enabling people to make their own choices about what type of car to drive.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Don’t Count on Biden to Protect Us From An EMP…

Alan Bergstein

LEEB: America’s Decline And The Spawn Of…

Stephen Leeb PhD

Op-Ed: Lefty Liberal’s Fairy Tale Transgender Agenda for…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 1,275
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®