Crazed Teenagers Rampage Through NY Restaurant, Causing Over $20,000 in Damage

As caught on bystander video, a group of teens – their identities obscured by hoods and masks – entered Fish Village in College Point and began running amok, turning over tables and chairs and smashing plates and glasses. Police are requesting anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A Queens, New York seafood restaurant was trashed by a gang of crazed teenagers last Saturday morning, and the youthful suspects responsible for the incident are still on the lam, according to authorities.

“He said he don’t know what happened, why they gonna do him like that. It feels scary,” Hu said through the translator.

There were approximately 30 customers in the restaurant at the time of the attack, Hu said, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Hu noted that the gang was comprised mainly of Asians and Hispanic teens, who were not brandishing any weapons, nor did they steal anything from the restaurant itself while carrying out the rampage.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Program, which offers rewards of up to $3,500 for anonymous information provided to their 800-577-TIPS hotline that leads to the arrest and indictment of a violent felon.