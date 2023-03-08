CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Crazed Teenagers Rampage Through NY Restaurant, Causing Over $20,000 in Damage

By Christopher Boyle
Damage 
As caught on bystander video, a group of teens – their identities obscured by hoods and masks – entered Fish Village in College Point and began running amok, turning over tables and chairs and smashing plates and glasses. Police are requesting anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A Queens, New York seafood restaurant was trashed by a gang of crazed teenagers last Saturday morning, and the youthful suspects responsible for the incident are still on the lam, according to authorities. 

As caught on bystander video, a group of teens – their identities obscured by hoods and masks – entered Fish Village in College Point and began running amok, turning over tables and chairs and smashing plates and glasses, according to the establishment’s manager, Tony Hu, who spoke to local media via a translator. 

“He said he don’t know what happened, why they gonna do him like that. It feels scary,” Hu said through the translator. 

There were approximately 30 customers in the restaurant at the time of the attack, Hu said, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. 

Hu noted that the gang was comprised mainly of Asians and Hispanic teens, who were not brandishing any weapons, nor did they steal anything from the restaurant itself while carrying out the rampage. 

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.  

Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Program, which offers rewards of up to $3,500 for anonymous information provided to their 800-577-TIPS hotline that leads to the arrest and indictment of a violent felon. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
