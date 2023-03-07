Op-Ed: Lefty Liberal’s Fairy Tale Transgender Agenda for Minors is Going Down the Rabbit Hole – Kudos to Rep. Margery Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she will reintroduce legislation sponsored during the last Congress to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming health care to minors. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it–always.” –Mahatma Gandhi

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I agree. The truth will always find a way to show up when least expected. Truth may leak out slowly or rush in like a flood, but truth will eventually reveal itself – that’s the way of truth and it can be no other way.

The radical left has touted puberty blockers, hormone therapies and sex change surgeries as the go-to method for saving gender dysphoric children from depression or suicide. Now, the practitioners of gender ideology are on the defensive, as lawsuits pour in, whistleblowers speak out and parents bring brutal testimony on the outcomes of the left’s trans agenda, asserts MSN News.

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” –George Orwell

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she will reintroduce legislation sponsored during the last Congress to criminalize the provision of gender-affirming health care to minors.

Greene’s bill, the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” outlaws medical interventions and procedures that are used to treat gender dysphoria in transgender youths, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and certain surgeries done “for the purpose of changing the body of such individual to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex.”

“It couldn’t pass last Congress because, like I said, Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House, and she doesn’t believe in gender at all. But we have a new Speaker in our Republican majority in the House of Representatives, and I’m going to be introducing my bill … that will make it a felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care,” Greene said at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland.

“I don’t know about you,” Greene said at CPAC, “but when it comes to kids, I think the Republican Party has a duty. We have a responsibility, and that is to be the party that protects children.”

Deep gratitude to MTG for defending and protecting our children.

And of course, radical LGBTQ opponents and militant activists continue to use the false fearmongering tactic that minors will die by suicide if not allowed to transition.

“Would you rather have a dead son or a trans daughter” is a LIE and emotional blackmail. There are many studies that prove it to be inherently false.



Parents, stop falling for it. You can support and love your child without sterilizing and mutilating them.#GaysAgainstGroomers — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 20, 2023

The following militant medical cults support unscientific gender ideology, drugs and mutilation surgeries: American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, American Psychological Association.

“I have witnessed an upending of the medical consensus on the nature of gender identity. What doctors once treated as a mental illness, the medical community now largely affirms and even promotes as normal.” –Pediatrician Michelle Cretella, M.D.

Why? Follow the political, powerful, financial, and Marxist Democrat Deep State trail. They have waged a war on minors in America with their poisonous propaganda for the purpose of destroying the science of biology, the foundation of being male or female, the nuclear family, and our land of liberty and freedom.

“Gender-affirming care” has come to include both gender reassignment surgery as well as the administration of drugs such as puberty blockers.

States across the country are considering bans on transgender drugs and surgeries for minors. At least eight states – Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah – have passed laws or policies that restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of legal majority, which is the threshold for legal adulthood.

In at least 23 other states, local legislatures are considering or have introduced bills that would similarly restrict this kind of medical care for trans youth.

Book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman, M.D. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know. Be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table. Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

Folks, no human being is born in the wrong body. It’s not rational, reasonable, or sensible to believe such outlandish rhetoric with no foundation of research.

Citizens and elected officials in the remaining states need to continue the fight to ban the transgender atrocities in all 52 states in the USA.

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world…would do this, it would change the earth.” –William Faulkner