10 Rounds Fired Into Home In West Park; Suspect Exited Light-Colored Four-Door Sedan

WEST PARK, FL – An individual was caught on camera firing shots into a home in West Park, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit need the public’s help to identify and locate the subjects involved.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, near the 3700 block of Southwest 32nd Street in West Park. Surveillance video of the incident shows a light-colored four-door sedan slowly entering the neighborhood. A few minutes later, the car stops, and an unknown subject is seen exiting the passenger side door. The shooter then points toward a nearby residence and fires approximately 10 rounds. The individual is then seen reentering the vehicle and the car flees the area.

According to investigators, several bullets struck the home, but no one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the shooter and/or driver’s identities to contact Broward Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit Detective Evelyn Rotella at 954-321-4162 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.