CrimeLocalSociety

10 Rounds Fired Into Home In West Park; Suspect Exited Light-Colored Four-Door Sedan

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a light-colored four-door sedan slowly entering the neighborhood. A few minutes later, the car stops, and an unknown subject is seen exiting the passenger side door. The shooter then points toward a nearby residence and fires approximately 10 rounds. The individual is then seen reentering the vehicle and the car flees the area.  
Surveillance video shows a light-colored four-door sedan slowly entering the neighborhood. A few minutes later, the car stops, and an unknown subject is seen exiting the passenger side door. The shooter then points toward a nearby residence and fires approximately 10 rounds. The individual is then seen reentering the vehicle and the car flees the area.  

WEST PARK, FL – An individual was caught on camera firing shots into a home in West Park, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit need the public’s help to identify and locate the subjects involved. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, near the 3700 block of Southwest 32nd Street in West Park. Surveillance video of the incident shows a light-colored four-door sedan slowly entering the neighborhood. A few minutes later, the car stops, and an unknown subject is seen exiting the passenger side door. The shooter then points toward a nearby residence and fires approximately 10 rounds. The individual is then seen reentering the vehicle and the car flees the area.  

According to investigators, several bullets struck the home, but no one was injured. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting or the shooter and/or driver’s identities to contact Broward Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit Detective Evelyn Rotella at 954-321-4162 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Miami Ranks 8th in Top Pizza Cities in 2023 Study…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: People Are Born Naked, But Why Do Adults Need Nude…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Florida House Bill 1011 Promotes Patriotic Flags in…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,294
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®