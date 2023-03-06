Op-Ed: Miami Ranks 8th in Top Pizza Cities in 2023 Study – Please Pass the Pizza Pie

A recent study, published by real estate tech company Clever declared Miami the No. 8-best pizza city in America for 2023. Who knew? Applause for sunny, beachy, and tasty Miami. Amore is the Italian word for “love.” File photo: V. Matthiesen, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore,” lyrics to an old favorite song.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Listen to That’s Amore by Dean Martin on YouTube – a blast from the past. During my younger days as a college student, I worked at a pizza place. The employees were allowed to eat a meal at no cost during each shift. Without fail my individual pan pizza go-to was thin crust with pepperonis, black olives, and mild banana peppers.

Excerpts from the pizza study:

Great restaurant reviews help make Miami the best pizza city in Florida. The city’s pizza shops shine with an average of 4.2 stars on Yelp.

Miami must be starting to attract some positive pizza attention: 17% of the 1,000 Americans we polled ranked it as a top five pizza city. That’s the highest percentage for any city outside of New York, California, or Illinois.

Miamians frequently search the internet for pizza-related terms, earning a Google Trends score of 77 — 18% higher than the average city’s score (65). Its overall score includes ranking No. 1 nationally in search interest for sausage pizza.

Best Pizza in Miami: Pummarola and Pizza Tropical.

Pizza study data:

Knowledge-seekers set out to determine the best pizza cities in the U.S. They reviewed restaurant data, geographical data, and surveyed 1,000 Americans to get their hottest takes on pizza.

They used multiple metrics, weighted in the following manner:

4x: Pizza reputation (survey of 1,000 Americans)

4x: Online search activity for 25 pizza-related terms (“pizza passion”)

2x: Average price of a large cheese pizza

1x: Average price of a large pepperoni pizza

1x: Average Yelp rating for pizza restaurants

1x: Rate of pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents

The 15 Best Cities for Pizza:

Detroit, Michigan

Hartford, Connecticut

Boston, Massachusetts

Phoenix, Arizona

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Diego, California

Denver, Colorado

Miami, Florida

Buffalo, New York

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cleveland, Ohio

Los Angeles, California

Baltimore, Maryland

New Orleans, Louisiana

San Francisco, California

Best Sausage Pizza Cites:

Miami, Florida

Chicago, Illinois

Louisville, Kentucky

Indianapolis, Indiana

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Who knew that eaters in Miami love sausage on their pizza pies?

“Unless you are a pizza, the answer is yes, I can live without you.” –Bill Murray