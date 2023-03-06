Op-Ed: Is Critical Race Theory a Precursor to a Race War on the Playground and in Society?

Demonstrators rally during following an FBI search at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Bedminster, N.J. – August 14, 2022. File photo: Ben Von Klemperer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“It’s not the violence of the few that scares me, it’s the silence of the many.” –Martin Luther King, Jr.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What children see and hear – they will do. Moreover, children perceive, process, understand, and interpret information differently from adults because they have the brains of children. And they have a developing emotional processing system.

And any professional that provides services for kids should know how the brain and the mind of a child develops and functions. And that’s just one of the problems with teaching unscientific critical race theory to younger humans. That’s why it’s called a theory. It’s not called a fact or evidenced-based best practices for educators – and that’s another problem with critical race theory (CRT).

“When people with authority, such as schoolteachers and administrators, tell children that one group is the oppressor and the other is oppressed, children tend to listen. These critical race theory lessons are fostering anger and aggression instead of empathy among children,” notes Journalist Stephanie Lundquist-Arora at The Federalist.

An elementary school principal in Springfield, Ohio, contacted backup when a group of Black students gathered several White students on a spot of the playground “and forced them to state, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ against their will,” the police report stated.

Guiding children to develop empathy for classmates is a balance between managing emotions and using critical thinking skills to solve relational issues or situations. And children have a skewed sense of justice and fairness until they move out of the egocentric stage.

Case in point: As a substitute teacher (long ago), I noticed how the students reacted consistently if one perceived another was cutting in the line or not taking turns – meltdowns abounded. And if you had 15 blue pencils and 3 red pencils – everyone howled for a red pencil. And the students that received the red pencils were targeted by the others.

Children are aware of relational power, but give them too much power and they react by becoming passive, aggressive, or passive-aggressive.

Case in point is the book, “Blue Eyes, Brown Eyes: A Cautionary Tale of Race and Brutality,” by Stephen G. Bloom. The never-before-told true story of Jane Elliott and the “Blue-Eyes, Brown-Eyes Experiment” she made world-famous, using eye color to simulate racism in a classroom with children.

Recently, a middle school teacher in Orlando, Florida, celebrated Black History Month by requiring White students to bow to Black students while fanning and feeding them. The students were shown in videos posted by the teacher.

“I am appalled at the behavior and judgment of the teacher who posted the inappropriate videos,” the superintendent said in a statement. “This is not free speech — it is the exploitation of our students for political purposes, and it will not be tolerated in our school district.”

In Philadelphia, an elementary school forced fifth-graders to celebrate “Black communism” and simulate a Black Power rally to free 1960s radical Angela Davis from prison, where she had once been held on charges of murder.

Critical race theory uses blame, shame, embarrassment, humiliation, and degradation to guilt White students into kowtowing to Black students. Dehumanizing is an abusive tactic and does not belong in any classroom or society. CRT teaches inequality for the purpose of teaching equality – it doesn’t work. And it doesn’t make sense.

Moreover, educational institutions cannot punish White children for the past history of slavery.

Why does CRT seem to everywhere?

“Critical race theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s and built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism. Relegated for many years to universities and obscure academic journals, it has increasingly become the default ideology in our public institutions over the past decade. It has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs and corporate human resources departments in the form of diversity training programs, human resources modules, public policy frameworks and school curricula.”

Folks, whatever is taught in our universities will eventually show up to infiltrate society. And CRT has invaded the places and spaces where children are schooled.

CRT is but one tentacle of the woke mind virus reaching far and wide with the poisonous propaganda pushing systemic racism. In the beginning, I was fooled by the rhetoric the well-oiled machine of Marxism uses as a tactic of deception. As usual, it takes a deeper dive behind the curtain to understand who’s pulling the puppet strings. Many CRT activists are pawns of the militant social justice movement.

“I’m just one investigative journalist, but I’ve developed a database of more than 1,000 of these stories. When I say that critical race theory is becoming the operating ideology of our public institutions, I am not exaggerating — from the universities to bureaucracies to K-12 school systems, critical race theory has permeated the collective intelligence and decision-making process of American government, with no sign of slowing down,” proclaimed Christopher F. Rufo.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are the buzz words pushed by the militant soldiers of the CRT cult movement. Social justice, white supremacy, oppressors and oppressed are other mouthed phrases to fuel the fire of racial division.

Does the Deep State (aka Marxist Democrats and RINOs) want a race war to further divide Americans? Dictators know a house divided against itself will not stand. CRT has become a hammer of political power – and White people are the nails – and that includes White children.

The following commentaries and articles are by Christopher Rufo. He leads the fight against critical race theory in American institutions. His research and activism inspired a presidential order and legislation in 15 states, where he has worked closely with lawmakers to craft successful public policy.

Resources:

Criticalrace.org, created by William Jacobson, is a website that tracks where critical race theory is taught at US schools.

For example, Florida passed the Stop WOKE Act, which “strengthen state civil rights laws and prohibit schools, corporations, and government agencies from promoting race essentialism, collective guilt, and racial scapegoating in the classroom or the workplace.”

Documentary film by Candace Owens – The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. The BLM exposé, available exclusively for DailyWire+ members on October 12, takes a deep-dive into the multi-million dollar “grift” of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and its former Executive Director Patrisse Cullors.

“Black Lives Matter as an organization was, in fact, a scam, which is why Candace Owens is bringing out a brand-new documentary,” Ben Shapiro said.

Book: “I Can’t Breathe: How A Racial Hoax is Killing America,” by David Horowitz. In his latest salvo in the battle for America’s survival, David Horowitz exposes the racial hoax that is spawning riots and dividing the nation. Examining the twenty-six most notorious cases of police “racism”— from Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor—Horowitz demonstrates that Black Lives Matter has lied about every one of them in its quest to undermine law and order, fuel race hatred, and destroy America.

Pamphlet: “BLACK LIVES MATTER: Marxist Hate Dressed Up As Racial Justice,” by John Perazzo.

As usual, do your own research, converse with others, use critical thinking skills, and arrive at your own conclusions.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” –Martin Luther King, Jr.