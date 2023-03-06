Op-Ed: Florida House Bill 1011 Promotes Patriotic Flags in Public Schools and Universities – Salutes Freedom in America, Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The bill would require the American flag and Florida flag in every public school classroom from kindergarten to the university level. File photo: Curioso Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Filed by Republican state representative David Borrero of Sweetwater, HB 1011 would allow government buildings to raise the American flag, the Florida flag, and flags bearing official logos of the Firefighter Memorial or Prisoners of War and Missing-in-Action.

HB 1011: Display of Flags by Governmental Entities. GENERAL BILL by Borrero. Display of Flags by Governmental Entities; Provides that certain governmental agencies & units of local government may only display specified flags.

“Government flag poles should only be used to fly the country, state, and municipal flags. Period.” – Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger

Government flag poles should only be used to fly the country, state, and municipal flags. Period. Choosing which causes a municipality signals to support will only lead to more problems. Stick to the business of government, it’s what we were elected to do. #usa pic.twitter.com/MulXzbRa4O — Shlomo Danzinger (@ShlomoDanzinger) June 17, 2022

In addition, the bill would require the American flag and Florida flag in every public school classroom from kindergarten to the university level.

Conservative citizens and rational residents that believe public education should not be infiltrated with indoctrination will applaud these bills.

“No other flag may be exposed to public view for exhibition or display, in any manner, by a governmental agency, local government, or unit of local government,” the bill reads.

Another flag bill was recently introduced in Florida as well.

SB 668: Flags. GENERAL BILL by Senator Jay Collins. Flags; Prohibiting certain governmental agencies and units of local government from displaying flags that do not follow a certain protocol or comply with specified requirements, etc.

Kudos to Sen. Collins.

Of course, liberal Lefty civil rights advocates and radical activists of identity groups promoting individual agendas and goals are crying in their soup because elected officials want to unite Florida’s citizens under the American flag of freedom.

Journalist Naomi Feinstein at New Miami Times interviewed a few LGBTQ whiners that would choose gay flags over patriotic flags.

Nobody wants to erase LGBTQ individuals or Pride organizations in Florida – so stop the moaning and groaning – and entitlement tactics.

Why not choose unity and stand proud to be living in our great land of liberty with other Floridians? Humans share more commonalities than differences. People can respect patriotic flags while still being true to their own cultural histories and traditions.

Listen to the USA National Anthem YouTube.

The Star-Spangled Banner

O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep

Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam,

In full glory reflected now shines in the stream,

’Tis the star-spangled banner – O long may it wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion

A home and a Country should leave us no more?

Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!

Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land

Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto – “In God is our trust,”

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.